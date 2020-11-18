The Great British Bake Off 2020: patisserie week – 14 of the funniest tweets

In their fight for a spot in the final, this week’s episode saw the four remaining bakers – Dave, Hermine, Laura, and Peter – take on patisserie.

Not all bakes went to plan, with the bakers being asked to create 12 identical patisseries, a Danish cornucopia, and a cube cake.

Here are 14 of the funniest tweets from the episode:

Me at 8pm: I'll just watch GBBO to relax Me at 8.55pm:#GBBO pic.twitter.com/8ELidyq6Sw — Emily Cottrell (@EmilyA_Cottrell) November 17, 2020

I can’t specifically explain why, but I just feel like there’s the soul of a 1800s Victorian child trapped in Peter’s body and it’s trying to escape #gbbo pic.twitter.com/TcDLzj8gwi — Róisín (@roisinamcc) November 17, 2020

The production team watching the contestants cut through £9 silicon moulds #GBBO pic.twitter.com/vlvmiQur1g — Maisie Ovenden (@maisie_ovenden) November 17, 2020

There’s nothing wrong with Dave’s horn… #GBBO

!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 pic.twitter.com/XQicybVzLL — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 17, 2020

“Laura, would you please bring your showstopper up please?” #GBBO pic.twitter.com/OLtkRTZIMX — Suzemou (@the0nlyflame) November 17, 2020

Is that a Danish cornucopia in your pocket or are you just happy to see me? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/wM4yjAQH81 — Amy Van Gar (@amyvangar) November 17, 2020

Honestly could you be arsed making this. Just have a Twix #GBBO pic.twitter.com/32DHbbLIoE — Pete Allison (@Pete_Allison) November 17, 2020

The Bake Off cleaners looking at Laura’s workstation like #GBBO pic.twitter.com/rqMNYeXYdS — Amber (@justbustedmezip) November 17, 2020

Paul: we're looking for neat & tidy Laura's looks like a wet beef stock cube & Hermine's is crumbling but is still decorated Prue: well done Laura, worth the calories but v disappointed in you Hermine #GBBO pic.twitter.com/9obowvoGjI — Devon🧠 (@anxiousxpress) November 17, 2020

What a shame that Bake Off has been cancelled — Ed Gamble (@EdGambleComedy) November 17, 2020

