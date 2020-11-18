The Great British Bake Off 2020: patisserie week – 14 of the funniest tweets
In their fight for a spot in the final, this week’s episode saw the four remaining bakers – Dave, Hermine, Laura, and Peter – take on patisserie.
Not all bakes went to plan, with the bakers being asked to create 12 identical patisseries, a Danish cornucopia, and a cube cake.
Here are 14 of the funniest tweets from the episode:
1.
Me at 8pm: I'll just watch GBBO to relax
Me at 8.55pm:#GBBO pic.twitter.com/8ELidyq6Sw
— Emily Cottrell (@EmilyA_Cottrell) November 17, 2020
2.
I can’t specifically explain why, but I just feel like there’s the soul of a 1800s Victorian child trapped in Peter’s body and it’s trying to escape #gbbo pic.twitter.com/TcDLzj8gwi
— Róisín (@roisinamcc) November 17, 2020
3.
The production team watching the contestants cut through £9 silicon moulds #GBBO pic.twitter.com/vlvmiQur1g
— Maisie Ovenden (@maisie_ovenden) November 17, 2020
4.
There’s nothing wrong with Dave’s horn… #GBBO
!⃝ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗺 𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 pic.twitter.com/XQicybVzLL
— British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 17, 2020
5.
“Laura, would you please bring your showstopper up please?” #GBBO pic.twitter.com/OLtkRTZIMX
— Suzemou (@the0nlyflame) November 17, 2020
6.
Is that a Danish cornucopia in your pocket or are you just happy to see me? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/wM4yjAQH81
— Amy Van Gar (@amyvangar) November 17, 2020
7.
Honestly could you be arsed making this. Just have a Twix #GBBO pic.twitter.com/32DHbbLIoE
— Pete Allison (@Pete_Allison) November 17, 2020
8.
The Bake Off cleaners looking at Laura’s workstation like #GBBO pic.twitter.com/rqMNYeXYdS
— Amber (@justbustedmezip) November 17, 2020
9.
Prue- By your standards it's a failure
Me-#GBBO pic.twitter.com/QoJugLA4HY
— Lotte Winter (Addison) |BLM|¹ᴰ|⁹⁴|💖❄🎅🏳️🌈 (@_Winter_Warlock) November 17, 2020
10.
Paul: we're looking for neat & tidy
Laura's looks like a wet beef stock cube & Hermine's is crumbling but is still decorated
Prue: well done Laura, worth the calories but v disappointed in you Hermine #GBBO pic.twitter.com/9obowvoGjI
— Devon🧠 (@anxiousxpress) November 17, 2020
11.
Noel: the person who is leaving us today is Hermine:
The uk:#GBBO #GreatBritishBakeOff #BakeOff pic.twitter.com/DO16hOSst1
— тαѕнα 🥀🍁🍂 (@eds_shirtsleeve) November 17, 2020
12.
The REAL finalists of #gbbo 2020 pic.twitter.com/RAkk21ZSJv
— Juno Dawson (@junodawson) November 17, 2020
13.
Hermine deserved better
ⓘ 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗲#GBBO #GreatBritishBakeOff #BakeOff pic.twitter.com/vgNCz5mxKM
— тαѕнα 🥀🍁🍂 (@eds_shirtsleeve) November 17, 2020
14.
What a shame that Bake Off has been cancelled
— Ed Gamble (@EdGambleComedy) November 17, 2020
