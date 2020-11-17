This student house went viral because its layout is so hilariously impractical

If you’ve ever lived in a shared student house then chances are it probably wasn’t the most comfortable place you’ve ever called home.

But this university digs – do people still call them digs? – is next level stuff and went wildly viral because its layout is just so … impractical.

Earns a first class degree with honours in not thinking stuff through.

Here’s what @tamaraleighhh said about it when she shared it on Twitter, and just some of our favourite responses.

I don’t know which is worse, the access to the garden or the window blocked by the stairs? — M (@Nyoni_Michelle) November 15, 2020

I think the toilet door not being able to close is a literal nightmare — Sarah Tonin (@helenaalexo) November 15, 2020

soooo you’re washing your hands with toilet water basically — partynextdior (@diorsofabb) November 15, 2020

or you’re flushing the toilet with sink water. pretty smart, but executed so wrong😂 — libaan.ay🦉 (@YusufLibaan) November 15, 2020

Am I the only who noticed she had bananas on a plate with ketchup 😭😭😭😭 — T.0 (@prettyl61747689) November 15, 2020

shit i didnt see the ketchup😭🤢if thats what she’s eating she deserves to live there — Tam💓 (@tamaraleighhh) November 15, 2020

READ MORE

This woman couldn’t find the light switch and her face when she finds out why is a proper picture

Source TikTok @yelenazylko Twitter @tamaraleighhh