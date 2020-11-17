This student house went viral because its layout is so hilariously impractical

If you’ve ever lived in a shared student house then chances are it probably wasn’t the most comfortable place you’ve ever called home.

But this university digs – do people still call them digs? – is next level stuff and went wildly viral because its layout is just so … impractical.

@yelenazylko

Things in our uni house that just make sense xxx ##fyp ##foryou ##uni ##student

♬ original sound – yelenazylko

Earns a first class degree with honours in not thinking stuff through.

Here’s what @tamaraleighhh said about it when she shared it on Twitter, and just some of our favourite responses.

Source TikTok @yelenazylko Twitter @tamaraleighhh