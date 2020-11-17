The takedown of this anti-vaxxer was heaven sent

The relief that a vaccine for Covid-19 appears to be on its way was tempered somewhat by the fear that a lot of people will refuse to take it because, you know, microchips and stuff.

This particular anti-vaxxer – at least, we don’t think it’s satire – had this point to make.

And author and much else besides Jim Felton had the perfect response.

Boom.

I probably wouldn’t look after my health if I could pop back up again like mario — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 16, 2020

and you can be damned sure he got tetanus from those nails — Will (@Popher) November 16, 2020

Did he not die in his 30s? — AlanMK (@AlanMK17) November 16, 2020

To be fair I’m fairly sure you can’t get a vaccine against execution — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 16, 2020

READ MORE

This doctor’s ‘space Karen’ takedown of Elon Musk is out of this world

Image Pixabay