The takedown of this anti-vaxxer was heaven sent
The relief that a vaccine for Covid-19 appears to be on its way was tempered somewhat by the fear that a lot of people will refuse to take it because, you know, microchips and stuff.
This particular anti-vaxxer – at least, we don’t think it’s satire – had this point to make.
And author and much else besides Jim Felton had the perfect response.
Boom.
I probably wouldn’t look after my health if I could pop back up again like mario
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 16, 2020
and you can be damned sure he got tetanus from those nails
— Will (@Popher) November 16, 2020
Did he not die in his 30s?
— AlanMK (@AlanMK17) November 16, 2020
To be fair I’m fairly sure you can’t get a vaccine against execution
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 16, 2020
READ MORE
This doctor’s ‘space Karen’ takedown of Elon Musk is out of this world
Image Pixabay