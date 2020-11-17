If ever there was an exchange that summed up the nature of political discourse in 2020 then it is surely this.

The clip from BBC1’s Panorama was shared by writer and broadcaster @petepaphides and later picked up by @TheMichaelMoran.

First up, here’s the clip.

This just happened on Panorama and I think it might be the most 2020 moment of 2020. pic.twitter.com/Pi0lqONfHk — Pete Paphides (@petepaphides) November 16, 2020

And what @TheMichaelMoran had to say about it.

Here, in less than 30 seconds, you have the perfect summary of how political debate works in 2020. (spotted by @petepaphides) pic.twitter.com/19CmajWZmJ — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) November 17, 2020

Nothing does it better.

That’s his wife. — Neon Echo (@NeonEcho1) November 17, 2020

