The 14 funniest reactions to The Crown season 4

The Crown Season 4 has finally landed on Netflix, this time depicting the life of the royal family between 1977 and 1990.

The show’s fourth season deals with the arrival of Princess Diana, the Queen’s relationship with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and Prince Charles, well, just being Prince Charles.

Luckily, amongst all of the drama, there was still room for hilarious tweets –  here are 14 of the best:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

READ MORE

It’s impossible to exaggerate how brilliantly this nails this Princess Diana clip from the Crown