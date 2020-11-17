The 14 funniest reactions to The Crown season 4

The Crown Season 4 has finally landed on Netflix, this time depicting the life of the royal family between 1977 and 1990.

The show’s fourth season deals with the arrival of Princess Diana, the Queen’s relationship with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and Prince Charles, well, just being Prince Charles.

Luckily, amongst all of the drama, there was still room for hilarious tweets – here are 14 of the best:

1.

2.

Wow, absolutely LOVED the season finale of #TheCrown. When Princess Diana murdered the entire royal family at the Christmas party and burned down their little castle, I was like “that’s my girl.” 10/10. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) November 16, 2020

3.

4.

when we get to #TheCrown season 49 Boris Johnson will surely be played by a sack of potatoes — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) November 16, 2020

5.

Prince Charles: *marries a teenager with unresolved trauma* Princess Diana: *acts like a teenager with unresolved trauma* Prince Charles:#TheCrown pic.twitter.com/HiYz2IIHbP — Hillary Banks (@soniamariesays) November 16, 2020

6.

Princess Diana up in heaven watching The Crown season 4 radicalise a new generation into hating Prince Charles. pic.twitter.com/LR0ekB2omi — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) November 16, 2020

7.

Anyone else catch the mouse casually strolling past the Queen Mother in Episode 3? #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/6OWynlTFjn — MojoMovies (@mojomoviesyt) November 15, 2020

8.

I’m only a few episodes in but I can’t believe how spectacular The Crown season 4 is already. pic.twitter.com/JVOvZjgmHn — Michael Yerxa (@mikeyerxa) November 16, 2020

9.

Charles: while I’m gone I’ve told Camilla to reach out to you if you need something

Diana and the rest of us:

#TheCrown pic.twitter.com/DNNncbbc8O — Ms. Scarlett Vanderbelt (@SHAYSrebellionn) November 15, 2020

10.

Camilla realizing she’s trending because the reputation she’s spent decades rebuilding, was once again torn apart (rightfully so) by season 4 of the #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/uLiIfX9Hfy — Sonali Sahni (@sonalixsahni) November 16, 2020

11.

My dearest wish is that The Crown continues to the point where one season has the characters from The Crown watching The Crown — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) November 17, 2020

12.

What I’m learning from The Crown is that, when not wearing gowns, Princess Diana dressed like a child who murdered their parents. pic.twitter.com/gIbxUrxgcX — Daniel Kibblesmith (@kibblesmith) November 17, 2020

13.

14.

this is the tweet that made me decide to watch this season of the crown https://t.co/M75FZ2t8TJ — mark (@kept_simple) November 17, 2020

