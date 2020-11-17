Sarah Cooper’s incompetent Trump lawyer sketch was so believable it completely fooled Colin Hanks
It’s almost unnerving to see Sarah Cooper‘s lips moving without hearing Donald Trump‘s words come out, after the actor and comedian made lip-synchs of the President her own.
Here are a couple of examples to remind you just how brilliant she is at it.
How to tick tack (with captions by @KaitMartin_1) pic.twitter.com/fCgkUCMJyb
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) August 1, 2020
How to drugs (with captions by @KaitMartin_1) pic.twitter.com/DMe7664tAl
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) October 2, 2020
This time, however, we get to hear Sarah’s real voice – modified for the character – as she imagines how a Trump lawyer might present one of his ridiculous challenges to the court.
I’m a lawyer for the Trump campaign pic.twitter.com/19YFlU8qDg
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 16, 2020
She threw this into the mix, just to mess with us all.
Yes this is a lip sync from a court hearing today https://t.co/mI1vPJr4HN
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 16, 2020
It worked. Colin Hanks, for example, was truly torn between the two possibilities – which says as much about the sheer stupidity of everyone surrounding the President as it does about Sarah’s talent.
I have gone on a roller coaster ride, thinking this was real, then NOT thinking it was and feeling sad that it was so crazy I thought it was real, only to find out IT’S FUCKING REAL. IT’S A THING SOMEONE SAID IN REAL LIFE https://t.co/K0VxqqbWjp
— Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) November 17, 2020
But no …
It's not real I'm so sorry Colin Hanks
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 17, 2020
Quite the emotional rollercoaster for Colin and quite mind-blowing that it seemed at least plausible.
He wasn’t the only one to appreciate the hilarious parody – or to be confused by it.
Possibly my favorite of hers so far. https://t.co/2c9hgDx2SJ
— William Gibson (@GreatDismal) November 17, 2020
Some compelling arguments: https://t.co/YidT0ds6xF
— Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) November 16, 2020
This was… something a lawyer, who passed the Bar exam, said in court, before a judge, in regards to an election in the United States… today?
… Wow… So apparently being a lawyer is super easy and stuff. She probably went to Harvard Total Landscaping for her degree.
— Customer Rules (@PeteLarrivee) November 16, 2020
Dead on. Giuliani is calling… https://t.co/YCdq3l31a6
— LCDR L/Dmax ✈️ Call the Election (@Mega_Pixls) November 16, 2020
One lawyer had this devastating observation.
This actually makes more sense than some of the cases. https://t.co/hkpwfFNKzT
— Seán Jones #ContinuityRemainiac (@seanjonesqc) November 16, 2020
We’d like to submit Exhibit A for the court’s perusal.
Trump Lawyers in AZ on Friday:
Judge: Those 243 pages of voter fraud allegation testimonies that you presented, are those true?
Trump Lawyer: We don't know because there was no CAPTCHA on the web form.
Judge: So you are saying they are baseless?
Trump Lawyer: Yes, your honor
— Mark 1010 (@MarzzNyc) November 16, 2020
