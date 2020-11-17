Sarah Cooper’s incompetent Trump lawyer sketch was so believable it completely fooled Colin Hanks

It’s almost unnerving to see Sarah Cooper‘s lips moving without hearing Donald Trump‘s words come out, after the actor and comedian made lip-synchs of the President her own.

Here are a couple of examples to remind you just how brilliant she is at it.

This time, however, we get to hear Sarah’s real voice – modified for the character – as she imagines how a Trump lawyer might present one of his ridiculous challenges to the court.

She threw this into the mix, just to mess with us all.

It worked. Colin Hanks, for example, was truly torn between the two possibilities – which says as much about the sheer stupidity of everyone surrounding the President as it does about Sarah’s talent.

But no …

Quite the emotional rollercoaster for Colin and quite mind-blowing that it seemed at least plausible.

He wasn’t the only one to appreciate the hilarious parody – or to be confused by it.

One lawyer had this devastating observation.

We’d like to submit Exhibit A for the court’s perusal.

