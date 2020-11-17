Laurence Fox’s vaccination warning for Matt Hancock was funny – but these 11 takedowns were funnier

With two apparently promising vaccines on the horizon, Matt Hancock spoke to Julia Hartley-Brewer about the possibility of there being a compulsory element to their roll-out.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock refuses to rule out mandatory Covid vaccinations: "I've learned not to rule things out during this pandemic because you have to watch what happens and make judgements accordingly."@JuliaHB1 | @MattHancock Watch in full ► https://t.co/T7elVVVeNh pic.twitter.com/FfFvnmRaVs — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) November 16, 2020

Unsurprisingly, it was a fairly incendiary statement, picking up quite a few irate reactions, like these:

Censorship and medical coercion. Not a new thing, is it? https://t.co/flrsLH5k91 — Andrea Trunzo (@Keroppo) November 16, 2020

You cannot make vaccinations mandatory. If someone stabs you with a needle then that is assault — Ash 🇬🇧🇺🇸🇨🇦🇩🇰🇮🇸🇮🇱🏉🏏🏍 (@FlashMuellerF30) November 16, 2020

One person had an alternative suggestion for dealing with non-compliance.

Folk who refuse Vaccinations should be made to continue Self Isolating at home to protect others! — Percy Cross (@PercyCross3) November 16, 2020

But recently sacked actor, Laurence Fox, wanted to send a message directly to Matt Hancock, and he went full low-budget gangster.

Four police officers. Four police officers. FOUR POLICE OFFICERS!

Needless to say, there was quite a reaction to his big words.

1.

Thankfully Laurence you dont need to vaccinate everybody, just enough people. There are those who have legitimate medical reasons, and then those who throw a hissy fit for attention. https://t.co/zeyxlU1poH — Dr Ben 'Ward Viking' Janaway (@drjanaway) November 16, 2020

2.

chill out Jackie Chan, you don't need to say it because you clearly couldn't fight your way out of a wet paper bag https://t.co/C9GpmxQAm2 — dan hett (@danhett) November 16, 2020

3.

Q: How many policeman does it take to vaccinate a Laurence Fox. A: Four: One to vaccinate him, and three to clean up all of the shit in his nappy. https://t.co/bDh0YFcbvZ — They're not incompetent, they're malicious (@WhatEvil) November 16, 2020

4.

You couldn't break a KitKat, mate. https://t.co/Q7bHom6MB0 — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) November 16, 2020

5.

“But it’s just a little prick” said the first cop. “Yes, but he’s scared of needles”, explained another. https://t.co/aeQIe7OLtU — Dli O'Doir (@dli_odoir) November 16, 2020

6.

Just bore them to death with one of your 'songs' mate…. https://t.co/a1wam2wqTl — BIDEN 46 (@notfittoserve) November 16, 2020

7.

Hahahahaha. Big talk from a man who cries at brown people in war films I reckon a Jack Russell with gingivitis could bring Laurence Fox down. pic.twitter.com/y2HbleVESs — Mark Hebden (@unionlib) November 16, 2020

8.

Hi Bill Gates. We have a Code 22 with this massive fanny. Requesting covert ops vaccine deployment team. https://t.co/MXem8CvJlH — Gavin Curnow (@GavinCurnow) November 16, 2020

9.

“There goes Hancock, trying to take away the last vestiges of Laurence Fox’s personal freedom again…” pic.twitter.com/CsM9nW2wBr — Matthew Smith (@utb_smith) November 16, 2020

10.

The biggest "ooh, you're hard" in history. Four coppers fs. built like a jockey's whip https://t.co/IdKbfXsjxA — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) November 16, 2020

11.

"She's taken the last vestiges of my personal freedom." pic.twitter.com/5Ahy1Z5dKS — Woodo (@Mister_Woodo) November 16, 2020

Author and historian, Louise Raw might have been onto something with this observation.

If someone got the pay-per-view rights to Laurence Fox fighting the cops and Trump being forcibly removed from the White House, they’d be set for life https://t.co/KmZUnXXjcs — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) November 16, 2020

Source Laurence Fox Image Screengrab