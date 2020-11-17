Laurence Fox’s vaccination warning for Matt Hancock was funny – but these 11 takedowns were funnier

With two apparently promising vaccines on the horizon, Matt Hancock spoke to Julia Hartley-Brewer about the possibility of there being a compulsory element to their roll-out.

Unsurprisingly, it was a fairly incendiary statement, picking up quite a few irate reactions, like these:

One person had an alternative suggestion for dealing with non-compliance.

But recently sacked actor, Laurence Fox, wanted to send a message directly to Matt Hancock, and he went full low-budget gangster.

Four police officers. Four police officers. FOUR POLICE OFFICERS!

Needless to say, there was quite a reaction to his big words.

Author and historian, Louise Raw might have been onto something with this observation.

Source Laurence Fox Image Screengrab