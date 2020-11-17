Harry Styles wore a dress for Vogue and right-wing America’s fury is a very funny read

Harry Styles has become the first ever male cover star of Vogue and it’s fair to say that right wing America is not happy.

.@harry_styles is our December issue cover star! Read how the star is making and playing by his own rules: https://t.co/tQPLi5OEtj pic.twitter.com/AxZgxE68Rx — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) November 13, 2020

It’s not the music of the former One Direction star that’s got them so riled. It’s the fact he’s wearing a dress.

“There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never thought too much about what it means—it just becomes this extended part of creating something.”: Read our full December cover story starring @Harry_Styles here: https://t.co/yILujUQQae pic.twitter.com/qwpGKBSQey — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) November 13, 2020

Here’s what right wing author and commentator made of it.

There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2020

‘Bring back manly men!’

And if you’re thinking it’s the sort of thing conservative pundit Ben Shaprio might have an opinion about, you’d be absolutely right.

This is perfectly obvious. Anyone who pretends that it is not a referendum on masculinity for men to don floofy dresses is treating you as a full-on idiot. https://t.co/cioUNBh4bi — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2020

Masculinity and femininity exist. Outward indicators of masculinity and femininity exist in nearly every human culture. Boys are taught to be more masculine in virtually every human culture because the role of men is not always the same as the role of women. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2020

The Left knows this, of course. The POINT of Styles doing this photo shoot is to feminize masculinity. Otherwise why would it be headline-worthy for Styles to don a dress? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2020

If femininity and masculinity exist, they have indicators. Dress has always been such an indicator. That’s why men wearing female garb has been a sign of femininity in virtually all cultures for all time. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2020

Pretending that men dressing like women does not feminize men is ridiculous, particularly coming from the same people who are celebrating Styles BECAUSE he is feminizing masculinity. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 16, 2020

And here are our favourite things people said in response.

it objectively rocks that all the faux intellectuals in the “restore manhood” grift are guys who look like they need help opening a jar of pickles https://t.co/8anNzDAHfc — 𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗯 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗻 (@calebsaysthings) November 16, 2020

Imagine being Ben Shapiro and lecturing literally anyone on masculinity — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) November 17, 2020

Western civilization faces its greatest threat yet https://t.co/kPkqiCSdtl — Vaush (@VaushV) November 16, 2020

I have some terrible news for Ben Shapiro about the history of masculinity and adornment. https://t.co/FiA34J5rBc — Dr Eleanor Janega (@GoingMedieval) November 16, 2020

Does Ben Shapiro imagine he would survive a referendum on masculinity? https://t.co/8CbvNhlvUl — David Klion (@DavidKlion) November 16, 2020

To conclude …

