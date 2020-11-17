This American politician calling out his colleagues for not wearing a mask is brilliantly done

To the Senate – not a phrase we use every often, where Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown had a point to make about people not wearing masks.

Specifically, his colleagues in the Senate and the Republican Senator who was presiding over this particular session, Dan Sullivan.

And he makes his point very well indeed.

Bravo!

And just a few of the things people said about it.

READ MORE

Another covidiot destroyed by facts
Source @FirenzeMike @RexChapman