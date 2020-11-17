This American politician calling out his colleagues for not wearing a mask is brilliantly done

To the Senate – not a phrase we use every often, where Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown had a point to make about people not wearing masks.

Specifically, his colleagues in the Senate and the Republican Senator who was presiding over this particular session, Dan Sullivan.

And he makes his point very well indeed.

Give Sen. Sherrod Brown all the props for calling out the maskless GOP Senators pic.twitter.com/kXnKlLOn9K — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) November 17, 2020

Bravo!

And just a few of the things people said about it.

It's called exhibiting the courage of your convictions. And, it's in short supply today. Thank you @SenSherrodBrown #COVID19 https://t.co/AZehWJi1ac — Neal Moore (@indyjournalist) November 17, 2020

Brown is an absolute badass. Good job Ohio. — Katie Porter’s Whiteboard’s Dog (@quigleythepug) November 17, 2020

Please give Senator Sherrod Brown a standing ovation for calling out all of the the maskless-cowards in the GOP… pic.twitter.com/Lx7yeUJI6A — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 17, 2020

Sherrod Brown is the voice we all need today — Garfield’s Ghost (@Occamsreznor) November 17, 2020

Source @FirenzeMike @RexChapman