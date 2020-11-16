The Daily Mail just found out viruses are really small – 6 more than microscopically funny responses

Breaking news over at the Daily Mail, which appears to have just found out that viruses are like, you know, really small.

So small, in fact, that you can do this, and it’s those capital letters which really brings home their shock.

World's Covid almost fits on a TEASPOON: Total volume of coronavirus infecting more than 53million people is just 0.2 fl oz https://t.co/wsf0J0MKy4 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) November 15, 2020



NO!

Seriously, who knew? Everyone else apart from the Daily Mail, presumably. These 6 takedowns are more than microscopically funny. Much more.

1.

just imagine eating that teaspoon of pure coronavirus https://t.co/fwexZE9g7s — joolsd (@joolsd) November 16, 2020

2.

you can’t just give out the answers to mckinsey interview questions like that https://t.co/yotKpeVYHY — stephanie (@isosteph) November 16, 2020

3.

Whoever's been using that teaspoon is a real Typhoo Mary https://t.co/biJcMXQKNN — Conor Pope (@Conorpope) November 16, 2020

4.

We need to track down that spoon and fast — Morrie's Wigs (@morrieswigsltd) November 15, 2020

5.

BREAKING: Insipid toe-rag tabloid makes shocking discovery that viruses are small. https://t.co/cwBNzIyhje — Dan Kaszeta (@DanKaszeta) November 16, 2020

6.

Why did you have to make it look so delicious? — Moby Duck 📕 (@amphitryoniades) November 16, 2020

7.

Let me taste the forbidden jam https://t.co/zxP24jWBNe — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 16, 2020

To conclude …

This just in, viruses are REALLY SMALL! Thanks, Daily Mail, what a scoop! pic.twitter.com/17ONmkUdQM — Sooz "Princess Nut Nuts" Kempner (@SoozUK) November 16, 2020

