Test and Trace has told Boris Johnson to self-isolate – our 11 favourite funny responses

As if to demonstrate that he is prepared to follow coronavirus rules, unlike that awful Cummings chap he just kicked out and never liked in the first place, Boris Johnson is currently self-isolating after recently coming into contact with an MP who has since tested positive.

BREAKING: Boris Johnson is self-isolating after being notified by NHS Test and Trace that he has come into contact with someone with COVID-19. PM expected to work from Downing Street and does not have any symptoms (we still don't know how possible it is to catch Covid twice). — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) November 15, 2020

He added some details.

Today I was notified by NHS Test and Trace that I must self-isolate as I have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms, but am following the rules and will be working from No10 as I continue to lead the government’s pandemic response. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 15, 2020

This is the unfortunate MP in question.

Here’s the PM’s meeting with Lee Anderson on Thursday, before the MP tested positive for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/lq2GZsrrBs — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) November 15, 2020

If they think that gap is two metres, presumably they both reckon they could take up professional basketball.

The fact that Johnson was contacted via the notoriously inefficient Test and Trace system surprised people.

Astonishing Dido managed to trace him. https://t.co/3g3aENUZd5 — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) November 15, 2020

Are you the first person SERCO Track and Trace has contacted? — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) November 15, 2020

Presumably, she remembered to look in the fridge.

With the recent departure of two key figures from 10 Downing Street, mounting problems with the looming Brexit deadline and new information on the levels of cronyism within his administration, many felt the PM might have been relieved to have an excuse to dodge questions.

These were the best reactions we saw.

1.

Boris Johnson is self-isolating for two weeks after he met with a Tory MP who has Covid. I’d be surprised if anybody notices a difference… pic.twitter.com/SHBvEFrYub — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 15, 2020

2.

Two weeks of sitting around in my pants doing nothing. At least it doesn't involve any changes to my usual routine. https://t.co/pRoSypwejl — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 15, 2020

3.

“It won’t be like the first lockdown [five minutes later] Boris Johnson has Covid https://t.co/dUg6c7y8CQ — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 15, 2020

4.

This is like a note from his parent. I wish any time I could have skipped an exam, I could have said I was "self-isolating". This is him all over. Skipping a crisis. https://t.co/Jtofr7KKzJ — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) November 15, 2020

