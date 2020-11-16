Piers Morgan’s takedown of Matt Hancock over his Covid-19 record is simply blistering

As you might have read elsewhere, Matt Hancock finally broke the government’s six-month boycott of Good Morning Britain today by agreeing to be interviewed by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

And after this blistering takedown of the health secretary over the government’s track record tackling Covid-19, he might wish he hadn’t.

After a Gov’ boycott of 202 days @piersmorgan finally gets a chance to hammer squirming Health Secretary Matt Hancock with a charge sheet of failures in a rip roaring master class of how to hold a Gov’t to account #GMB pic.twitter.com/zFR1HhMNzY — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) November 16, 2020

And our favourite things people said about it.

I now get why they’ve been boycotting light morning TV shows pic.twitter.com/AYxGSSjKCj — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 16, 2020

Hello, police? I’d like to report a murder pic.twitter.com/MCZrZo8BVC — Gwdihŵ🦉 (@youwouldknow) November 16, 2020

The list of this government’s failures over coronavirus is endless. The British public deserves so much better than this 👇🏿pic.twitter.com/j8Bij1Rac5 — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 16, 2020

I am by no means Piers Morgan's biggest fan, but he absolutely nails it here. https://t.co/ui3dKq3eWf — Dr Sara Barker (@DrSKBarker) November 16, 2020

This was brilliant. So satisfying to see Hancock be held to account for all his failures, something the @BBCNews is too scared to do. Well done @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 👏👏#Covid19UK #ToriesEnemyOfThePeople https://t.co/DLlewvJkiC — Clare Reeve (@Clare_Jennifer) November 16, 2020

Best part of this dressing down of Hancock is his subconscious nodding when @piersmorgan says The testing system is a complete shambles. What he him nod then catch himself and shake his head… Some non-verbal leakage there pic.twitter.com/BPoxsoRSe8 — Matt Buckland (@ElSatanico) November 16, 2020

Oh this is rather brilliant. @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 using the first time a minister has been on GMB in 201 days to go back thorough the last 201 days and ask why Hancock is still health secretary and hasn't resigned — Jonathan Haynes (@JonathanHaynes) November 16, 2020

Source Twitter @PeterStefanovi2