Piers Morgan’s takedown of Matt Hancock over his Covid-19 record is simply blistering

As you might have read elsewhere, Matt Hancock finally broke the government’s six-month boycott of Good Morning Britain today by agreeing to be interviewed by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

And after this blistering takedown of the health secretary over the government’s track record tackling Covid-19, he might wish he hadn’t.

And our favourite things people said about it.

READ MORE

Piers Morgan asked Matt Hancock about the government’s 6-month GMB boycott and his answer was maximum cringe

Source Twitter @PeterStefanovi2