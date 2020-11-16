Piers Morgan asked Matt Hancock about the government’s 6-month GMB boycott and his answer was maximum cringe

As you may be aware, government ministers have spent the last six months boycotting Good Morning Britain because they weren’t happy with the questions being put by Piers Morgan and his co-presenter, Susanna Reid.

The no-shows came to an end today when Matt Hancock found time in his diary to appear on the ITV breakfast show, and it was only natural that Morgan would ask why he and his colleagues had spent so long away.

And Hancock’s wrigglesome wet tissue of a reply is so cringeworthy it’s embarrassing.

‘Where have you been for the last 201 days?’ – @piersmorgan Health Secretary @MattHancock responds to the question about why the govt boycotted GMB and its viewers for six months of the pandemic. He says he is ready to answer questions. Watch GMB now👉 https://t.co/yyUUJmzswF pic.twitter.com/dZitWAxSXm — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 16, 2020

Here’s exactly what people made of that.

Basically this was, over and over: “Minister, why did these wrong things happen?” “Well this is what we’re doing now.” The past for @MattHancock is indeed a different country. Sadly, not New Zealand. https://t.co/sA2G3yPpFZ — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) November 16, 2020

Matt Hancock just got a bit of a roasting. What is it with smirking Tories? pic.twitter.com/DEqrCWZsEg — Rachael Swindon (@Rachael_Swindon) November 16, 2020

The very definition of a ‘shit eating grin’ pic.twitter.com/pLhWoDyYzj — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) November 16, 2020

After a Gov’ boycott of 202 days @piersmorgan finally gets a chance to hammer squirming Health Secretary Matt Hancock with a charge sheet of failures in a rip roaring master class of how to hold a Gov’t to account #GMB pic.twitter.com/zFR1HhMNzY — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) November 16, 2020

Oh this is rather brilliant. @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 using the first time a minister has been on GMB in 201 days to go back thorough the last 201 days and ask why Hancock is still health secretary and hasn't resigned — Jonathan Haynes (@JonathanHaynes) November 16, 2020

Let’s hope he does better next time he comes on. In six months.

