New Jersey’s Governor had the best response to people who find masks annoying

As the US suffered the horrifying consequences of Covid-19 with a million new infections recorded in one week, the Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, had clearly had enough of anti-maskers.

When the clip was shared to Twitter, Krystal Plott added this point.

For those who think a mask is just sooo uncomfortable 🙄🙄 (also, it’s definitely more uncomfortable when you wear it the wrong way under your nose; and you look like an idiot!!) https://t.co/gcjqbpDa4n — Krystal Plott (@missplott) November 14, 2020

To conclude:

Straight up not having any time for the “masks are uncomfortable” bs crowd. I’m certain that NJ Gov. Phil Murphy would agree…. “Don’t be a shitbum. Wear a mask.” https://t.co/kqBaEDB6ot — John A. Kane III (@BigDaddyKane66) November 13, 2020

