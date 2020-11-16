New Jersey’s Governor had the best response to people who find masks annoying
As the US suffered the horrifying consequences of Covid-19 with a million new infections recorded in one week, the Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, had clearly had enough of anti-maskers.
@cbsnews
NJ Gov. Murphy shares his rebuttal for anyone who doesn't want to wear a mask. ##coronavirus ##news
When the clip was shared to Twitter, Krystal Plott added this point.
For those who think a mask is just sooo uncomfortable 🙄🙄 (also, it’s definitely more uncomfortable when you wear it the wrong way under your nose; and you look like an idiot!!) https://t.co/gcjqbpDa4n
— Krystal Plott (@missplott) November 14, 2020
To conclude:
Straight up not having any time for the “masks are uncomfortable” bs crowd.
I’m certain that NJ Gov. Phil Murphy would agree….
“Don’t be a shitbum. Wear a mask.” https://t.co/kqBaEDB6ot
— John A. Kane III (@BigDaddyKane66) November 13, 2020
READ MORE
The only 5 brutal takedowns you need of these ‘cheeky’ anti-maskers
Source CBS News Image Screengrab