New Jersey’s Governor had the best response to people who find masks annoying

As the US suffered the horrifying consequences of Covid-19 with a million new infections recorded in one week, the Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, had clearly had enough of anti-maskers.

@cbsnews

NJ Gov. Murphy shares his rebuttal for anyone who doesn't want to wear a mask. ##coronavirus ##news

♬ original sound – cbsnews

When the clip was shared to Twitter, Krystal Plott added this point.

To conclude:

READ MORE

The only 5 brutal takedowns you need of these ‘cheeky’ anti-maskers

Source CBS News Image Screengrab