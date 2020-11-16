I’m A Celebrity is back and here are the 16 funniest tweets from the first episode

Sunday night saw the long-awaited return of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! to our screens, and with it came a whole bunch of hilarious tweets.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s series is taking place in Gwrych Castle in North Wales instead of the Australian jungle – which itself has prompted a bunch of very funny responses.

So without wasting too much time, here are 16 of the funniest tweets from the debut episode:

1.

Thank god they’ve got a clock to tell us what time it is in Wales #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/G1Foz5IdAe — Ed Gamble (@EdGambleComedy) November 15, 2020

2.

the inside of the i’m a celeb camp looks amazing 😍 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/tuIaRtsAl6 — lewys (@lookingforlewys) November 15, 2020

3.

Mo Farah only signed up for I’m a Celeb so he doesn’t have to eat Quorn for a few weeks — b.b (@benoobrown) November 15, 2020

4.

5.

6.

*Jordan throws up before climbing the cliff*

Everyone getting ready to vote him to do most of the trials: #ImACeleb #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/AETlENYfIJ — Jasmin (@ItsJasminHere) November 15, 2020

7.

If Nessa Shanessa Jenkins doesn’t replace kiosk Keith I’ll be well fuming #ImACeleb #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/FlWa2Y50Gs — Jess 🐊 (@jesslobrien17) November 15, 2020

8.

Ant and Dec doing their best to sell this 2 bedroomed property #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/5Knik6QdT7 — Dan Mills (@danmil13) November 15, 2020

9.

10.

11.

Plot twist: Dominic Cummings turns up in his car to the castle, to test out his eyesight #ImACeleb #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/Xs9dDek6kW — B E H L U L (@behlul_official) November 15, 2020

12.

13.

14.

Mo when the first meal in camp isn’t quorn #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/YlMy4wbUkc — Anna ✨ Adam Day ❤️ (@michellefowlers) November 15, 2020

15.

The British public voting Jordan to do the trial #ImACeleb : pic.twitter.com/T6HBMfXAJ8 — Ollie Wakelam (@ollie_wakelam) November 15, 2020

16.

Feel like I'm watching the adult version of jungle run #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/7mXi8j392L — Jade (@ThatJade94) November 15, 2020

