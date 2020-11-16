I’m A Celebrity is back and here are the 16 funniest tweets from the first episode
Sunday night saw the long-awaited return of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! to our screens, and with it came a whole bunch of hilarious tweets.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s series is taking place in Gwrych Castle in North Wales instead of the Australian jungle – which itself has prompted a bunch of very funny responses.
So without wasting too much time, here are 16 of the funniest tweets from the debut episode:
1.
Thank god they’ve got a clock to tell us what time it is in Wales #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/G1Foz5IdAe
— Ed Gamble (@EdGambleComedy) November 15, 2020
2.
the inside of the i’m a celeb camp looks amazing 😍 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/tuIaRtsAl6
— lewys (@lookingforlewys) November 15, 2020
3.
Mo Farah only signed up for I’m a Celeb so he doesn’t have to eat Quorn for a few weeks
— b.b (@benoobrown) November 15, 2020
4.
Hermes: We have successfully delivered your package. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/3ey4UsQILu
— Rhian Sugden (@Rhianmarie) November 15, 2020
5.
Me emerging from Lockdown 2.0 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/imERHxD7e9
— I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 15, 2020
6.
*Jordan throws up before climbing the cliff*
Everyone getting ready to vote him to do most of the trials: #ImACeleb #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/AETlENYfIJ
— Jasmin (@ItsJasminHere) November 15, 2020
7.
If Nessa Shanessa Jenkins doesn’t replace kiosk Keith I’ll be well fuming #ImACeleb #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/FlWa2Y50Gs
— Jess 🐊 (@jesslobrien17) November 15, 2020
8.
Ant and Dec doing their best to sell this 2 bedroomed property #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/5Knik6QdT7
— Dan Mills (@danmil13) November 15, 2020
9.
Ant & Dec explaining the Castle layout #ImACeleb #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/ZBB2rAnhUu
— ★ ANASTAZIA ★ (@__Anastazia__) November 15, 2020
10.
Strong start @jordannorth1 pic.twitter.com/UgIxYf4mIu
— nick grimshaw (@grimmers) November 15, 2020
11.
Plot twist: Dominic Cummings turns up in his car to the castle, to test out his eyesight #ImACeleb #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/Xs9dDek6kW
— B E H L U L (@behlul_official) November 15, 2020
12.
Hollie Arnold after going 1.3738 seconds without saying ‘MBE’ #imacelebrity #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/gyd5wMaSCf
— Kyle Blood (@KyleBlood02) November 15, 2020
13.
Vernon Kay standing with everyone else #ImACeleb @imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/TqG9WzxkMO
— emily rose (@emmyrm1290) November 15, 2020
14.
Mo when the first meal in camp isn’t quorn #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/YlMy4wbUkc
— Anna ✨ Adam Day ❤️ (@michellefowlers) November 15, 2020
15.
The British public voting Jordan to do the trial #ImACeleb : pic.twitter.com/T6HBMfXAJ8
— Ollie Wakelam (@ollie_wakelam) November 15, 2020
16.
Feel like I'm watching the adult version of jungle run #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/7mXi8j392L
— Jade (@ThatJade94) November 15, 2020
