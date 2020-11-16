Donald Trump keeps tweeting he won the election and Mark Hamill had the best response

Donald Trump continues to refuse to admit that he lost to Joe Biden.

Having briefly tweeted that his rival won, the so-called president’s now spending his time on Twitter telling everyone that no, actually, it was Trump wot won it.

Sometimes in caps.

Sometimes not.

Well, that’s progress of a sort.

And there were lots of winning responses.

But none quite so winning as this from Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

Boom.

READ MORE

Donald Trump heckled for being boring is the perfect riposte to his refusal to concede

Source Twitter @HamillHimself