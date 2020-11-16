Donald Trump keeps tweeting he won the election and Mark Hamill had the best response

Donald Trump continues to refuse to admit that he lost to Joe Biden.

Having briefly tweeted that his rival won, the so-called president’s now spending his time on Twitter telling everyone that no, actually, it was Trump wot won it.

Sometimes in caps.

I WON THE ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Sometimes not.

I won the Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Well, that’s progress of a sort.

And there were lots of winning responses.

I WON THE WORLD CUP. https://t.co/VOYvlCAySi — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 16, 2020

I CAN CONTROL UNICORNS WITH MY MIND! https://t.co/a6MckoBFjq — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 16, 2020

I am the Batman. https://t.co/5vssfi8VQ0 — Justin Amash (@justinamash) November 16, 2020

I WON TASKMASTER! — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) November 16, 2020

But none quite so winning as this from Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

YOU WON AN EJECTION! https://t.co/dR8kAN1Ayn — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 16, 2020

Boom.

