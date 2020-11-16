Donald Trump heckled for being boring is the perfect riposte to his refusal to concede
Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede the US election, insisting that he actually won the thing despite losing to Joe Biden by some considerable margin.
I WON THE ELECTION!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020
And there’s no funnier riposte right now than the time when he was heckled for being boring by @TheGoodLiars.
Donald, you’re boring. pic.twitter.com/dgxaYryOEU
— The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 16, 2020
It’s been watched more than 3 million times already. And you can follow @TheGoodLiars on Twitter here!
Here’s the full clip from when we called Trump “boring.” pic.twitter.com/xUriRQdLCV
— The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) July 15, 2020
