Simply 9 brutal gotchas after Donald Trump accidentally admitted electoral defeat

The saga of the US presidential election has dragged on and on, with more than a week having passed since news agencies called the race for Joe Biden and no sign of a formal concession from the incumbent.

But it seemed to edge a little closer on Sunday morning, when Trump tweeted this:

“He won”

Of course, being a Trump tweet, the admission was followed by a string of false claims, which were swiftly flagged by Twitter, who must surely have a worker devoted to labelling the President’s tweets.

Twitter leapt on the accidental concession. These were the best responses we spotted.

1.

2.

And there it is. Trump concedes. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 15, 2020

3.

This is progress, Don. You wrote the words “He won.” I suggested starting a journal to write down your feelings. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) November 15, 2020

4.

let's un-Fox this tweet:

— there is no evidence to support your claims of fraud

— your own lawyers admitted this to more than one judge

— you keep losing lawsuit after lawsuit

— your lawyers have quit

— and all you have left is Rudy Shirt-Tucking Colludy

— you lost

— get over it — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) November 15, 2020

5.

You knew Trump's concession speech would be nothing but a lie filled, Sunday morning tweet.#TrumpFinallyConcedes pic.twitter.com/20sOTCfUXH — Grant Stern (@grantstern) November 15, 2020

6.

Quite funny that even his concession gets flagged for misinformation pic.twitter.com/6RNZsZk2li — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 15, 2020

7.

“He won” is the most honest thing Trump has ever tweeted. #TrumpFinallyConcedes — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 15, 2020

8.

Sorry some of your transmission got garbled there but I think the message came through just fine pic.twitter.com/boxZf5aoSi — Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) November 15, 2020

9.

You literally told several federal judges this exact same thing, and they all laughed you out of the courtroom. Then your legal team quit on you and admitted that there was no voter fraud. Just give up already! — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) November 15, 2020

His own niece, Mary Trump, added this kick in the ballots.

Fixed it for you: pic.twitter.com/tVoiVJCRNt — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 15, 2020

When he eventually realised what people were saying about his tweet, he posted an update.

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

the votes that sealed Trump's demise were counted by state elections officials, not the media. https://t.co/CVOBbqh4Wt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 15, 2020

Too late, anyway, Donald. The world said “No backsies.“

