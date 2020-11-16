Simply 9 brutal gotchas after Donald Trump accidentally admitted electoral defeat

The saga of the US presidential election has dragged on and on, with more than a week having passed since news agencies called the race for Joe Biden and no sign of a formal concession from the incumbent.

But it seemed to edge a little closer on Sunday morning, when Trump tweeted this:

“He won”

Of course, being a Trump tweet, the admission was followed by a string of false claims, which were swiftly flagged by Twitter, who must surely have a worker devoted to labelling the President’s tweets.

Twitter leapt on the accidental concession. These were the best responses we spotted.

His own niece, Mary Trump, added this kick in the ballots.

When he eventually realised what people were saying about his tweet, he posted an update.

Too late, anyway, Donald. The world said “No backsies.

