This 2020 to-do list is incredibly funny – but also dark AF

If anybody tells you they knew 2020 would be like this, they’re either a damned liar or you should get next week’s lottery numbers from them ASAP – and DM them to The Poke.

Back at the end of 2019, we all had hopes and goals for 2020 that life was about to set alight.

For example …

This is going to be a fantastic year for Britain. pic.twitter.com/dLQUVauCKg — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 2, 2020

Like the PM, comedian Robyn Schall was feeling positive about the coming year, and she had written a to-do list reflecting just that.

Here’s what she said about the list.

When at 11pm and a glass of wine deep you find your 2020 goals list and can’t help but laugh!! 2020 goal list is trolling me hard!

And here’s the list itself – brace yourself. It gets dark fast.

We’re sorry for Robyn’s loss and difficult year and we feel pretty bad for laughing, but it is a very funny watch.

We’re with Shawn.

I'm sorry, but I'm glad that you can laugh at the irony. — Shawn Balk (@shawn_balk) November 16, 2020

Here’s what the internet thought of her ultimately futile list.

If “Make people laugh” was on there… ✅ — David Hicks (@David_Hicks) November 16, 2020

Over on Instagram, yogabykorrie was half right with this message.

“You. Are. Amazing. Crushinngggg those goals 🤣”

But we can’t help feeling that TikTok user, @thatssoandrew, was really onto something with this plea.

You can follow her on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram for less tragic news and a lot more laughs.

