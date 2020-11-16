This 2020 to-do list is incredibly funny – but also dark AF

If anybody tells you they knew 2020 would be like this, they’re either a damned liar or you should get next week’s lottery numbers from them ASAP – and DM them to The Poke.

Back at the end of 2019, we all had hopes and goals for 2020 that life was about to set alight.

For example …

Like the PM, comedian Robyn Schall was feeling positive about the coming year, and she had written a to-do list reflecting just that.

Here’s what she said about the list.

When at 11pm and a glass of wine deep you find your 2020 goals list and can’t help but laugh!! 2020 goal list is trolling me hard!

And here’s the list itself – brace yourself. It gets dark fast.

@robynschallcomic

My 2020 goal list is trolling me 😂😂😂😂😂 ##goals ##humor ##foryoupage ##foryou ##asaprocky ##cakequeen ##holiday ##wine ##breakdowns

♬ original sound – RobynSchallComic

We’re sorry for Robyn’s loss and difficult year and we feel pretty bad for laughing, but it is a very funny watch.

We’re with Shawn.

Here’s what the internet thought of her ultimately futile list.

Over on Instagram, yogabykorrie was half right with this message.

“You. Are. Amazing. Crushinngggg those goals 🤣”

But we can’t help feeling that TikTok user, @thatssoandrew, was really onto something with this plea.

You can follow her on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram for less tragic news and a lot more laughs.

