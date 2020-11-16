This 2020 to-do list is incredibly funny – but also dark AF
If anybody tells you they knew 2020 would be like this, they’re either a damned liar or you should get next week’s lottery numbers from them ASAP – and DM them to The Poke.
Back at the end of 2019, we all had hopes and goals for 2020 that life was about to set alight.
For example …
This is going to be a fantastic year for Britain. pic.twitter.com/dLQUVauCKg
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 2, 2020
Like the PM, comedian Robyn Schall was feeling positive about the coming year, and she had written a to-do list reflecting just that.
Here’s what she said about the list.
When at 11pm and a glass of wine deep you find your 2020 goals list and can’t help but laugh!! 2020 goal list is trolling me hard!
And here’s the list itself – brace yourself. It gets dark fast.
@robynschallcomic
My 2020 goal list is trolling me 😂😂😂😂😂 ##goals ##humor ##foryoupage ##foryou ##asaprocky ##cakequeen ##holiday ##wine ##breakdowns
We’re sorry for Robyn’s loss and difficult year and we feel pretty bad for laughing, but it is a very funny watch.
We’re with Shawn.
I'm sorry, but I'm glad that you can laugh at the irony.
— Shawn Balk (@shawn_balk) November 16, 2020
Here’s what the internet thought of her ultimately futile list.
If “Make people laugh” was on there… ✅
— David Hicks (@David_Hicks) November 16, 2020
Over on Instagram, yogabykorrie was half right with this message.
“You. Are. Amazing. Crushinngggg those goals 🤣”
But we can’t help feeling that TikTok user, @thatssoandrew, was really onto something with this plea.
You can follow her on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram for less tragic news and a lot more laughs.
