Simply 8 perfect reactions to Carrie Symonds being nicknamed Princess Nut Nuts

If you were wondering what kind of a workplace 10 Downing Street has been under Dominic Cummings, it seems he had dubbed Boris Johnson’s fiancée, Carrie Symonds, ‘Princess Nut Nuts’.

Nothing says “The country is in good hands” quite like knowing the office of the Prime Minister is staffed by the kind of people who think Top Gear presenters are too mature.

Empty gossip or fact -Twitter couldn’t resist the urge to weigh in on it, with comments like these.

1.

Mr Johnson was particularly riled by newspaper reports of Ms Symonds being referred to by ­Cummings loyalists by nicknames including “Princess nut nuts”. In other news, excess deaths in the UK are at 70,000 this year and we still don’t have a deal with the EU with a week to go. — Dr Phil Hammond (@drphilhammond) November 14, 2020

2.

Things which are acceptable:

-50,000+ deaths

-letting vulnerable children go hungry

-giving lucrative contracts to your mates

-driving to Barnard Castle to test your eyesight Things which are not acceptable:

-calling Carrie Symonds Princess Nut Nuts — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 14, 2020

3.

How this Govt works: -Put lies on side of a bus

-Treat Parliament with contempt

-Break rules and charge around country during pandemic

-Brief against Ministers Nothing happens -Call PM’s partner ‘Princess Nut Nuts’ You’re out — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) November 14, 2020

4.

Damn, I thought I was Princess Nut Nuts. — Priyamvada Gopal (@PriyamvadaGopal) November 14, 2020

5.

has Dominic Cummings done a 8,000 word blog post about taking back control from Princess Nut Nuts yet? — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) November 14, 2020

6.

I could have sworn Princess Nut Nuts won the last series of Ru Paul's Drag Race. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) November 14, 2020

7.

It was the last time he’d call her Princess Nut Nuts. pic.twitter.com/EFlo17NrPr — Dame VictoriaG Esq (MPhil (failed)) (@ancientnmodern) November 14, 2020

8.

On tonight's show, live in session, Princess Nut Nuts pic.twitter.com/rolu9OxX9r — TheJazzDad (@TheJazzDad) November 14, 2020

Journalist Dawn Neesom spotted the irony of the nickname.

Slightly confused that Carrie Symonds is nicknamed #PrincessNutNuts. Given that’s the very thing #BorisJohnson needs to grow a pair of. 🤨 — Dawn Neesom (@DawnNeesom) November 14, 2020

