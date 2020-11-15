Legendary entertainer Des O’Connor has passed away – 15 of the many touching tributes

The veteran entertainer, Des O’Connor, famous for his easy-listening repertoire, perma-tan and being the good-natured butt of jokes by Morecambe and Wise, has died in hospital at the age of 88, following a recent fall.

As the sad news broke, Twitter was flooded with warm and respectful tributes from his friends and fans.

1.

Des O'Connor was such a nice, nice man. The ultimate professional, an impeccable entertainer, skilful, stylish, self-deprecating, fun to be with, lovely to know. One of the best. RIP Des – a privilege & a real pleasure to have known you. Thanks for the fun https://t.co/cX35TBGAGh — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) November 15, 2020

2.

Such sad news. Des O’Connor was never afraid to laugh at himself and that was part of his charm. Whether it was Eric Morecambe ridiculing him, or Freddie Starr smashing his studio set up, Des always laughed along. Another part of my childhood telly viewing gone. RIP Des O’Connor pic.twitter.com/ZzLarNiTm6 — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) November 15, 2020

3.

RIP Des O’Connor. A lovely man…🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/18QItazenv — Danny John-Jules🇩🇲 (@DannyJohnJules) November 15, 2020

4.

So sorry to hear that Des O’Connor has passed away. He was a great entertainer and more importantly a very nice person. R.I.P. — Tony Blackburn (@tonyblackburn) November 15, 2020

5.

I’m so sad to hear that the wonderful Des O’Connor has died. He was a true pro and a gorgeous person. My love to Jodie and all his family at this sad time. Rest in peace Des. You are sorely missed already #RipDesOConnor — Kate Robbins (@KateRobbins) November 15, 2020

6.

So sorry to hear of the death of entertainer, comedian and all round lovely man Des O’Connor. Des was the entertainer l saw most on telly when l was a kid growing up, l send my deepest condolences to the Family and Friends of Des ☹️ R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/4YPJvI2hYy — 🌈 Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) November 15, 2020

7.

Absolutely heartbroken to hear the news. The loveliest man, a true gent & the perfect neighbour, Des O’Connor. Sending all my love to his wife, my beautiful friend Jodie, Adam & family. pic.twitter.com/c6IJdlwNsa — Jayne Sharp (@Jaynesharp) November 15, 2020

8.