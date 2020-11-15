How a groundhog family got their own garden is a much needed feelgood story for our time

Jeff, a clearly very accomplished gardener, has set up social media accounts for the little rascal that was stealing his veggies, and this video from The Dodo tells us exactly why.

Guy plants a whole a garden for the groundhog who keeps stealing his veggies — and can't believe it when he brings his whole family over 😍 💚 @ChunkGroundhog pic.twitter.com/3P9Sr9UIHf — The Dodo (@dodo) November 10, 2020

Although Chunk’s story broke some months ago, we can appreciate why it’s suddenly blown up again, just at a time when we need as much good news as we can get – like groundhogs stuffing their faces with the contents of a vegetable patch.

Here’s what people have had to say about the tale of Chunk’s family and generous Jeff.

This was all I needed. Four minutes of joy. https://t.co/p6LQJs5XBA — Sofie Hagen (@SofieHagen) November 14, 2020

This is one of the fucking funniest things I have ever watched. pic.twitter.com/Gk4juOljaA — Bekka Supp (@valhallabckgirl) November 14, 2020

This is the best video of all time. https://t.co/2pGqYApbdS — Donna Ditota (@DonnaDitota1) November 10, 2020

Astrophysicist Katie Mack had this very relatable question.

Those groundhogs eat so much healthier than I do, why isn't someone planting me a personal garden — Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) November 14, 2020

We all need a Jeff in our lives.

