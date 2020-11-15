How a groundhog family got their own garden is a much needed feelgood story for our time

Jeff, a clearly very accomplished gardener, has set up social media accounts for the little rascal that was stealing his veggies, and this video from The Dodo tells us exactly why.

Although Chunk’s story broke some months ago, we can appreciate why it’s suddenly blown up again, just at a time when we need as much good news as we can get – like groundhogs stuffing their faces with the contents of a vegetable patch.

Here’s what people have had to say about the tale of Chunk’s family and generous Jeff.

Astrophysicist Katie Mack had this very relatable question.

We all need a Jeff in our lives.

