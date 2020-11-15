This brutally honest parody advert for Parler absolutely skewers the right-wing app

In case you’re not familiar with it, Parler is like a no-holds-barred right-wing Twitter.

It’s a natural social media home for people who have been called out on other platforms for being utter d*cks – those who cry about being “cancelled” but call for a ban on anyone who criticises them.

Katie Hopkins has a Parler account – need we say more?

Comedians Larry and Paul have made a very honest and absolutely hilarious advert for the platform and you need to watch right to the end. It’s mildly NSFW.

Are you tired of woke lefties RUINING social media? Then join us at #Parler!#FreeSpeech #CancelCulture pic.twitter.com/ZTvIxIVlin — ♥ Larry & Paul ♥ (@larryandpaul) November 13, 2020

Those usernames!

Twitter loved it about as much as we suspect Parler would hate it.

I'll just grab my lizard spray and I'll be right over. https://t.co/qoHA0e00lY — A.D.Juhataja (@AndyErak) November 13, 2020

Michelle – @shells_twits – summed up Parler beautifully.

Crying 😂😂 I love it when people leave Twitter for Parler, it's like the trash taking itself out https://t.co/eRb5LzbiFl — Michelle (@shells_twits) November 14, 2020

As did Larry and Paul’s sketch.

You can follow them on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube so you won’t miss any of their future comedy gems.

