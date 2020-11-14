This councillor’s epic takedown of people objecting to the Pride flag was simply magnificent

This councillor’s takedown of local residents – and one local resident in particular – who objected to the flying of the Pride flag outside their City Hall is just magnificent.

Carrie Evans was responding to comments from people who said they’d be ’embarrassed’ to explain the flag to their children, said it would lead to ‘looting, riots and destruction’ and could lead to paedophiles being ‘glorified’.

The clip has just gone viral on Reddit and, well, have a watch for yourself.

Simply epic.

“You don’t get to tell me when I can stop speaking.”

“Well, I’m going to.”

“I’m an elected official, you can’t do that.”

“Can I do that, Mr. Mayor?” What a f-cking twat. He knows he can’t shut her up, when she’s on the council and he isn’t. So what does he do? Asks Mister Mayor…this guy is the type of prick who will not listen to any woman, and will go above her head to a man, even though he’s gonna tell him the exact same thing. F-ck you, buddy.’ Dash_Underscore ‘She’s not accepting his secret blend of herbs, spices and homophobia.’ Sabiis

