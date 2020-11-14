Favourite 21 things people said about Dominic Cummings and his cardboard box
Boris Johnson’s chief advisor Dominic Cummings has left Downing Street for the last time, spreading a little bit of Christmas cheer ahead of schedule.
He was pictured leaving No 10 carrying a cardboard box full of who knows what and it prompted lots of comments. Here are our favourites.
1.
Loving the new #johnlewischristmasadvert pic.twitter.com/YFPbtGYFyU
— Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) November 13, 2020
2.
This remake of Seven is just too creepy. pic.twitter.com/sL1vg0HqHs
— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) November 13, 2020
3.
Frank get the door pic.twitter.com/jV3ESmomju
— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) November 13, 2020
4.
I can’t bring myself to tweet the picture but the box contains one of those basketball hoops you stick on a bin & an oven-ready turkey.
— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) November 13, 2020
5.
Has anyone picked up a cardboard box by accident? Lost mine at work earlier.
— Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) November 13, 2020
6.
This is the first time anyone outside an American film has walked out of their job carrying a box. It's all about wanting to be seen. https://t.co/uF6oHW2Z67
— Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) November 13, 2020
7.
Cummings goes just as a space opens up in Strictly. Coincidence? 🤔
— Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) November 13, 2020
8.
Dominic Cummings leaves No. 10 Downing Street with immediate effect #DominicGoing pic.twitter.com/jPkWXyIl5A
— Hopeless Surfer (@HopelessSurfer) November 13, 2020
9.
Dominic Cummings finally leaving Downing Street with all his memorabilia from Barnard Castle 👋 pic.twitter.com/oXDoR4JwTb
— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) November 13, 2020
10.
Fucked our economy
Fucked business
Fucked our standing in the world
Fucked millions of EU citizens in the UK
Fucked our rights & freedoms
Fucked democracy
Fucked the response to Covid
Fucked the willingness to follow lockdown rules
Fucked the whole country
Now he's fucked off. pic.twitter.com/3WsdB86NMu
— David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 13, 2020
11.
Dominic Cummings leaving Downing Street. To the Benny Hill theme tune. pic.twitter.com/rUNLAkUcAE
— Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) November 13, 2020