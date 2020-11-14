Favourite 21 things people said about Dominic Cummings and his cardboard box

Boris Johnson’s chief advisor Dominic Cummings has left Downing Street for the last time, spreading a little bit of Christmas cheer ahead of schedule.

He was pictured leaving No 10 carrying a cardboard box full of who knows what and it prompted lots of comments. Here are our favourites.

1.

2.

This remake of Seven is just too creepy. pic.twitter.com/sL1vg0HqHs — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) November 13, 2020

3.

Frank get the door pic.twitter.com/jV3ESmomju — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) November 13, 2020

4.

I can’t bring myself to tweet the picture but the box contains one of those basketball hoops you stick on a bin & an oven-ready turkey. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) November 13, 2020

5.

Has anyone picked up a cardboard box by accident? Lost mine at work earlier. — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) November 13, 2020

6.

This is the first time anyone outside an American film has walked out of their job carrying a box. It's all about wanting to be seen. https://t.co/uF6oHW2Z67 — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) November 13, 2020

7.

Cummings goes just as a space opens up in Strictly. Coincidence? 🤔 — Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) November 13, 2020

8.

Dominic Cummings leaves No. 10 Downing Street with immediate effect #DominicGoing pic.twitter.com/jPkWXyIl5A — Hopeless Surfer (@HopelessSurfer) November 13, 2020

9.

Dominic Cummings finally leaving Downing Street with all his memorabilia from Barnard Castle 👋 pic.twitter.com/oXDoR4JwTb — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) November 13, 2020

10.

Fucked our economy

Fucked business

Fucked our standing in the world

Fucked millions of EU citizens in the UK

Fucked our rights & freedoms

Fucked democracy

Fucked the response to Covid

Fucked the willingness to follow lockdown rules

Fucked the whole country Now he's fucked off. pic.twitter.com/3WsdB86NMu — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 13, 2020

11.