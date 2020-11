This notice to a camera thief (or indeed thieves) is both funny and very effective.

It’s also very possibly photoshopped but it still made us smile.

‘Plot twist: He only had one trail cam is just 300 IQ.’ PapaSmurfff ‘Option 3 steal the second camera.’ JohnSawyer

Source ifunny