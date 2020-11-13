Taika Waititi directed 2020’s Coca-Cola Christmas advert and it’s making people’s eyes leak

In the battle of the Christmas adverts, the weight of expectation falls most heavily on John Lewis – the retailer, not the poor guy of the same name in America who gets all their tweets.

But this year’s Coca-Cola advert brought in the big guns, in the shape of the genius behind What We Do in the Shadows and Jojo Rabbit – Marvel director and actor, Taika Waititi.

Here’s what he came up with.

No, you’re crying over a Coke advert. Could there be a better year to show someone having terrible luck over and over, but overcoming it all?

Oh, Taika – you rascal!

DiscussingFilm shared it to Twitter.

Here are a few typical reactions.

We don’t know what it’s going to do for sales of Coca-Cola, but it’s set a high bar for Christmas ads.

Your move, John Lewis.

READ MORE

We thought the Downfall meme was cancelled – until Hitler learned about Taika Waititi’s new film

Source Coca-Cola Image Screengrab, Screengrab