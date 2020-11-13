Taika Waititi directed 2020’s Coca-Cola Christmas advert and it’s making people’s eyes leak

In the battle of the Christmas adverts, the weight of expectation falls most heavily on John Lewis – the retailer, not the poor guy of the same name in America who gets all their tweets.

But this year’s Coca-Cola advert brought in the big guns, in the shape of the genius behind What We Do in the Shadows and Jojo Rabbit – Marvel director and actor, Taika Waititi.

Here’s what he came up with.

No, you’re crying over a Coke advert. Could there be a better year to show someone having terrible luck over and over, but overcoming it all?

Oh, Taika – you rascal!

DiscussingFilm shared it to Twitter.

Taika Waititi has directed the 2020 Coca-Cola Christmas advert. (Source: https://t.co/iSViYH936X) pic.twitter.com/xjuMFMosJ0 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 11, 2020

Here are a few typical reactions.

When you ask @TaikaWaititi to make your holiday ad and he's like… what's my budget? Coke: We're open to exploring– https://t.co/zFhnmHnBCt — Taneka Stotts @ Hiatus from here (@TanekaStotts) November 11, 2020

ok that was nice. https://t.co/YaSZDfuuaG — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 12, 2020

Coca Cola’s Christmas video directed by Taika Waititi really hits those feels🥺🤍❄️ (cries into glass of Coke) https://t.co/Yadss0z4Ti — Katie 🌸 (@katie_pai) November 10, 2020

Taika Waititi really made me cry with a COCA COLA COMMERCIAL https://t.co/lqTfaUlneN — mr. researching stuff (@salavarriag) November 11, 2020

Oh my god I just burst into tears like a fool, that's so lovely! — James Moran (@jamesmoran) November 11, 2020

We don’t know what it’s going to do for sales of Coca-Cola, but it’s set a high bar for Christmas ads.

Your move, John Lewis.

