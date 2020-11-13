Pope Francis rang Joe Biden to congratulate him – #ThoughtsAndPrayers to Trump’s blood pressure

Back in 2017, Donald and Melania Trump were granted an audience with Pope Francis, and this happened.

Three years and change later – with everyone declaring Joe Biden the president elect, apart from Donald Trump and his loyalists – the Pope phoned the election winner to offer his congratulations and blessings.

We suspect these Twitter reactions are very different to Trump’s.

Someone named Jesus Christ – sounds familiar – pointed out how this makes Trump’s whining look.

But we couldn’t end without sharing this awkward moment from the papal visit to the US.

Source Kyle Griffin