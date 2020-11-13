Pope Francis rang Joe Biden to congratulate him – #ThoughtsAndPrayers to Trump’s blood pressure

Back in 2017, Donald and Melania Trump were granted an audience with Pope Francis, and this happened.

Look at the Pope's face when he looks at Trump. pic.twitter.com/0wvBVesUdP — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 24, 2017

Three years and change later – with everyone declaring Joe Biden the president elect, apart from Donald Trump and his loyalists – the Pope phoned the election winner to offer his congratulations and blessings.

Inbox: President-elect Joe Biden spoke this morning with His Holiness Pope Francis. The president-elect thanked His Holiness for extending blessings and congratulations and noted his appreciation for His Holiness' leadership in promoting peace, reconciliation. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 12, 2020

President-elect Biden spoke this morning with His Holiness Pope Francis. https://t.co/om635SC3M9 pic.twitter.com/DYuiiphOE0 — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 12, 2020

We suspect these Twitter reactions are very different to Trump’s.

Joe Biden spoke with Pope Francis today. Donald Trump retweeted Scott Baio today. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 12, 2020

So Joe Biden spoke to the pope. Big deal. Trump talked to that weird-ass preacher with the crazy eyes. That counts too. https://t.co/im86kyzOrW — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) November 12, 2020

Today, The Pope congratulated Joe Biden, the 2nd Catholic President elected, on his MASSIVE win. Meanwhile, trump called himself the Golden Goose in his latest petty Twitter beef with Fox News. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 12, 2020

The Pope has endorsed Joe Biden and now Trump is claiming that a huge number of Republican Popes haven’t been counted. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) November 12, 2020

In this photo it looks like someone has stolen his sandwich and he hasn’t noticed yet. Sandwich theft is more common than you think. https://t.co/Ex4GMVoiwF — Boff Moatman (@BoffMoatman) November 13, 2020

We may not have long before Trump installs an Antipope in Avignon and reopens the schism https://t.co/W2mhjmNvG9 — Jack Knight (@JackK019) November 12, 2020

Someone named Jesus Christ – sounds familiar – pointed out how this makes Trump’s whining look.

If the slowest moving institution in the world can accept the election results, it's time for everyone to. https://t.co/E1WPL3SuMG — Jesus Christ (@JesusOfNaz316) November 12, 2020

But we couldn’t end without sharing this awkward moment from the papal visit to the US.

Pope Francis called Joe Biden today. I will use this moment to admit that in 2015 I waited by side of road to see Francis' motorcade go by during his DC visit, waved excitedly, then… realized ten min later I had been accidently waving at Joe Biden. — Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) November 12, 2020

