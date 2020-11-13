This old clipping about the idea of a woman president shows how we’ve moved on

With Kamala Harris now the official vice-president-elect of the USA – the first woman and, in particular, the first woman of colour, to hold the office, it’s hardly surprising that this old newspaper cutting has showed up again.

We’d have blocked those addresses but we’re reasonably convinced they’ll have moved on since 1963 – some more irreversibly than others.

The item revealed the entrenched misogyny of the period, which is clearly still a thing, if not quite as widespread.

One answer really stood out.

It’s not exactly a ringing endorsement, but it’s pretty good for 1963.

But a lot of people were shocked at the women’s responses.

Since he was the only one to come out of this looking in any way reasonable, Timothy Burke added a few details about Vern.

Finally, this shows how much people respect Vern for not falling into step with the sexists of his time.

