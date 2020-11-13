Funny-looking veg is still making the nation laugh after all these years

To ITV’s This Morning, where Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby shared some pictures of viewers’ funny looking veg. And how funny did they find it? This funny.

'Oh that one needs a wax!'🥕😂 Whenever we ask for pictures of your interesting-shaped veg, you never disappoint! 👍 Watch the full moment again by streaming #ThisMorning on the ITV Hub 👉 https://t.co/Q7IV485mUn pic.twitter.com/cN6sf9pS03 — This Morning (@thismorning) November 12, 2020

Still making the nation laugh after all these years.

That’s enough of this sort of thing.

Source Twitter @ThisMorning