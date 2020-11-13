An enormous alligator turned a Florida golf course into Jurassic Park

The fierce wind and rain of Hurricane Eta must have disturbed the wildlife at Valencia Golf and Social Club, in Florida, allowing someone to capture on film one of the biggest alligators we’ve ever seen.

HUGE FLORIDA GATOR! 🐊👀 Yep, this monster is real. Caught on camera during Hurricane #Eta in Naples. Credit: Jeff Jones @WINKNews pic.twitter.com/LGn0Hb19Rd — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) November 12, 2020

First shared on the golf club’s Facebook page, the video gives an even better idea of how enormous the creature was.

That is a dinosaur!!! pic.twitter.com/qiDI9KZ9sk — Letitia Fucking Lewis (@alittlearrogant) November 12, 2020

You’d definitely let it play through.

Twitter was gobsmacked.

The gator is relocating to Georgia to vote for Democrats in January https://t.co/5MZgilG3dN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2020

That isn't a gator… that is a freaking dinosaur 😧 https://t.co/T2UpFnWvym — MJVentrice (@MJVentrice) November 12, 2020

Nope. That's it. 2020 is wildly out of pocket https://t.co/VckteV4nVW — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) November 12, 2020

This is not a Gator. Look closer. Zoom in.

This is @realDonaldTrump looking for voter fraud evidence. — Rabi Chakraborty (@rabin_c) November 12, 2020

Ev Under thought that the existence of alligators in its midst explained the state attitude of Floridians.

This is why Florida doesn't give a shit about Covid. Hurricanes, gators, sharks, homeless people eating bath salts and then each other. Yeah, Covid is last on the list. — Ev Under (@EveUnder7) November 12, 2020

To conclude: If you aren’t sure how to tell an alligator from a crocodile, it’s pretty simple.

Source Valencia Golf and Social Club Image Screengrab