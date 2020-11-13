An enormous alligator turned a Florida golf course into Jurassic Park

The fierce wind and rain of Hurricane Eta must have disturbed the wildlife at Valencia Golf and Social Club, in Florida, allowing someone to capture on film one of the biggest alligators we’ve ever seen.

First shared on the golf club’s Facebook page, the video gives an even better idea of how enormous the creature was.

You’d definitely let it play through.

Twitter was gobsmacked.

Ev Under thought that the existence of alligators in its midst explained the state attitude of Floridians.

To conclude: If you aren’t sure how to tell an alligator from a crocodile, it’s pretty simple.

Source Valencia Golf and Social Club Image Screengrab