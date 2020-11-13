Donald Trump’s tweets work perfectly when read in the voice of “a bratty Valley girl”

From now on, we won’t be able to read a Donald Trump Twitter tantrum without hearing it in the voice of TikToker, Margaret Maria – or Margstime, as she calls herself.

Check out how apt this is.

It captures the exact combination of entitlement and lack of self-awareness that make the current President’s tweets so on-brand.

There are more.

It works even better when he retweets himself – because of course he retweets himself.

We particularly appreciate how Margstime reads between the lines.

Here “he” is, describing himself as a Golden Goose, as he turns on his old friends at Fox News.

This wasn’t actually a tweet, but the principle still holds.

You can follow her on TikTok or Twitter for even more excellent takedowns like these.

Source Margstime Image Screengrab