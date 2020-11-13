Donald Trump’s tweets work perfectly when read in the voice of “a bratty Valley girl”

From now on, we won’t be able to read a Donald Trump Twitter tantrum without hearing it in the voice of TikToker, Margaret Maria – or Margstime, as she calls herself.

Check out how apt this is.

@margstime

like ohemgeee ##greenscreen ##trumpparody ##valleygirl ##biden2020 ##joebiden ##kamalaharris ##presidentbiden ##vpharris ##political ##dramaticreading ##fyp

♬ original sound – Margaret Maria

It captures the exact combination of entitlement and lack of self-awareness that make the current President’s tweets so on-brand.

There are more.

@margstime

Thank you for following me ♥️♥️♥️ ##greenscreen ##valleygirltrump ##trumpparody ##biden2020 ##joebiden ##kamalaharris ##foryou ##political ##dramaticreading

♬ original sound – Margaret Maria

It works even better when he retweets himself – because of course he retweets himself.

@margstime

RETWEET! ##greenscreen ##valleygirltrump ##trumpparody ##biden2020 ##joebiden ##kamalaharris ##trumptweets ##political ##dramaticreading ##fyp ##foryou ##viral

♬ original sound – Margaret Maria

We particularly appreciate how Margstime reads between the lines.

@margstime

Bone spurs tho. ##greenscreen ##valleygirltrump ##trumpparody ##bonespurs ##veteransday ##biden2020 ##dramaticreading ##trumptwitter ##political ##joebiden ##fyp

♬ original sound – Margaret Maria

@margstime

So clever!!! ##greenscreen ##valleygirltrump ##trumpparody ##dramaticreading ##trumptweets ##cnn ##msnbc ##biden2020 ##soreloser ##joebiden ##fyp ##kamalaharris

♬ original sound – Margaret Maria

@margstime

FAKE NEWS! ##greenscreen ##valleygirltrump ##trumpparody ##trumptweets ##dramaticreading ##biden2020 ##joebiden ##kamalaharris ##political ##fyp ##foryou ##biden

♬ original sound – Margaret Maria

Here “he” is, describing himself as a Golden Goose, as he turns on his old friends at Fox News.

@margstime

Bye Fox! ##greenscreen ##valleygirltrump ##trumpparody ##trumptweets ##dramaticreading ##foxnews ##biden2020

♬ original sound – Margaret Maria

This wasn’t actually a tweet, but the principle still holds.

@margstime

Reply to @inthenow66 🙃🙃 ##valleygirltrump ##trumpparody ##reinactment ##politics ##politicalparody ##joebiden ##kamalaharris ##biden2020 ##fyp

♬ original sound – Margaret Maria

You can follow her on TikTok or Twitter for even more excellent takedowns like these.

READ MORE

Sarah Cooper crushed Donald Trump Jr.’s whiny rant in this glorious lip-synch

Source Margstime Image Screengrab