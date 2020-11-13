Donald Trump’s tweets work perfectly when read in the voice of “a bratty Valley girl”
From now on, we won’t be able to read a Donald Trump Twitter tantrum without hearing it in the voice of TikToker, Margaret Maria – or Margstime, as she calls herself.
Check out how apt this is.
@margstime
like ohemgeee ##greenscreen ##trumpparody ##valleygirl ##biden2020 ##joebiden ##kamalaharris ##presidentbiden ##vpharris ##political ##dramaticreading ##fyp
It captures the exact combination of entitlement and lack of self-awareness that make the current President’s tweets so on-brand.
There are more.
@margstime
Thank you for following me ♥️♥️♥️ ##greenscreen ##valleygirltrump ##trumpparody ##biden2020 ##joebiden ##kamalaharris ##foryou ##political ##dramaticreading
It works even better when he retweets himself – because of course he retweets himself.
@margstime
RETWEET! ##greenscreen ##valleygirltrump ##trumpparody ##biden2020 ##joebiden ##kamalaharris ##trumptweets ##political ##dramaticreading ##fyp ##foryou ##viral
We particularly appreciate how Margstime reads between the lines.
@margstime
Bone spurs tho. ##greenscreen ##valleygirltrump ##trumpparody ##bonespurs ##veteransday ##biden2020 ##dramaticreading ##trumptwitter ##political ##joebiden ##fyp
@margstime
So clever!!! ##greenscreen ##valleygirltrump ##trumpparody ##dramaticreading ##trumptweets ##cnn ##msnbc ##biden2020 ##soreloser ##joebiden ##fyp ##kamalaharris
@margstime
FAKE NEWS! ##greenscreen ##valleygirltrump ##trumpparody ##trumptweets ##dramaticreading ##biden2020 ##joebiden ##kamalaharris ##political ##fyp ##foryou ##biden
Here “he” is, describing himself as a Golden Goose, as he turns on his old friends at Fox News.
@margstime
Bye Fox! ##greenscreen ##valleygirltrump ##trumpparody ##trumptweets ##dramaticreading ##foxnews ##biden2020
This wasn’t actually a tweet, but the principle still holds.
@margstime
Reply to @inthenow66 🙃🙃 ##valleygirltrump ##trumpparody ##reinactment ##politics ##politicalparody ##joebiden ##kamalaharris ##biden2020 ##fyp
You can follow her on TikTok or Twitter for even more excellent takedowns like these.
READ MORE
Sarah Cooper crushed Donald Trump Jr.’s whiny rant in this glorious lip-synch
Source Margstime Image Screengrab