Cummings is going – favourite farewells to Dominic Cummings

As you can’t possibly have missed by now, Boris Johnson’s senior advisor Dominic Cummings will be leaving Downing Street before Christmas.

The prime minister’s special friend exits stage right after a week of turmoil at No 10, none of which we need to get into right now, thank goodness.

Instead, here are our favourite farewells to Dominic Cummings.

1.

Trump – a vaccine – Cummings – Sutcliffe, is GOD developing a conscience? — Mark Steel (@mrmarksteel) November 13, 2020

2.

BREAKING: Dominic Cummings to leave Downing St by Christmas. Unclear as yet who will take over as PM. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) November 13, 2020

3.

During Dominic Cummings' year in No10, he masterminded the worst health & economic response in Europe to the covid pandemic (worsened by his own breaking of lockdown rules) & an ongoing Brexit deal fiasco.

If that's the work of a 'genius', I'd hate to see the work of a halfwit. pic.twitter.com/I13iGOwCJm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 13, 2020

4.

The most tragic thing about the No. 10 business is Dominic Cummings bringing up his blog again like an incel on a chat forum talking about his “manifesto”. His Spitting Image puppet is way off. He’s pathetic. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) November 13, 2020

5.

Cummings going will leave a-hole at the top of government. — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) November 13, 2020

6.

Like rats fleeing a sinking ship. Dominic Cummings has been one of the most malign influences on the British government in modern history. His legacy is one of bullying, deception, hypocrisy and hubris. The super-forecaster who ignored the pandemic. His damage is irreparable. — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 13, 2020

7.

Must be heartbreaking for these people to leave Downing Street just as their long-promised dawn is about to break. — David Hepworth (@davidhepworth) November 13, 2020

8.

Dominic Cummings leaving Downing Street. pic.twitter.com/gm4lZFmv5o — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 12, 2020

9.

Remember when Boris Johnson sacrificed lives and being able to enforce the lockdown for a man whose genius plan was to pretend he was doing an eye exam up an A road and in return he announced he was fucking off anyway before the consequences of his shit project could hit the fan — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 12, 2020

10.

Conservative party advisor phoning Boris Johnson about Dominic Cummings’ resignation news. pic.twitter.com/WevTqWnhK5 — Josh Berry (@JoshBerryComedy) November 13, 2020

11.

Well, I for one, am sad that Cummings is going. He’s the living link to Vote Leave corruption. The reminder that the same govt that is bringing you Brexit, mass death & billion pound contracts to cronies came to power by deliberately subverting our electoral laws. What a legacy — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) November 13, 2020

12.

Turns out the U.K. really was vulnerable to the unaccountable incompetence of unelected bureaucrats… — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) November 13, 2020

13.

Of course, I'm pleased to see Cummings going, but he shouldn't be going of his own accord. He should have been fired out of one of those circus cannons into shark infested water. And the sharks are radioactive. And prone to exploding in the proximity of unaccountable shysters. — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) November 13, 2020

14.

when Boris Johnson promised significant normality by Christmas, I didn't realise he meant getting rid of Dominic Cummings — Henry Mance (@henrymance) November 13, 2020

15.

anyone checked if the Dominic Cummings blog that predicted his own departure was edited sometime this week? — Henry Mance (@henrymance) November 13, 2020

16.

17.

Here’s a poem called ‘Dominic Cummings: The Farewell Lockdown Tour’. pic.twitter.com/q4wsjmlAFu — Brian Bilston (@brian_bilston) November 13, 2020

To conclude …

Trump last week. Cummings this week. Long may this glorious new dawn continue. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) November 13, 2020

And also this.

Lee Cain, Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings in happier times. pic.twitter.com/wKYaYVSQ2q — Balderdash (@notDcfcBoss) November 11, 2020

And finally, here’s what LBC’s James O’Brien made of it all on air.