A moving tale of when you spot a fellow homeworker and decide to make contact
This tale of someone who spotted a fellow homeworker and decided to try to make contact went viral because it’s both funny and surely a salutary lesson for us all.
I didn’t just feel this
I *felt* this. pic.twitter.com/PHbTp9jaut
— Cass 🏳️🌈 (@_ACasso) November 12, 2020
Oof!
Thank God that’s how the story ended. I thought it was gonna go all “And now we’re in love” – or something similarly diabolical.
(Do keep us updated on how this snub shall be avenged).
— Gareth McLean (@thegarethmclean) November 12, 2020
There's a weirdo across the road from me who keeps waving.
— Jeff Black (Never voted Tory. Never will). (@CaptBlackSK4) November 12, 2020
Leave a fruit basket at his door with a note reading “welcome to the office”.
— Daniel John Lynch (@DanielJohnLynch) November 13, 2020
Source Twitter @_ACasso TikTok anna_phylactic