This viral TikTok video shows exactly why you should pay attention on Zoom

Over on TikTok, DSScookie shared a cautionary tale about paying attention on Zoom. Even though his story is about lessons, the principle holds for work meetings too.

He added “Moral of the story. Play with game volume down.”

Hmmm …that’s probably not it.

READ MORE

Top 10 excuses to get you out of that Zoom meeting

Source @DSScookie Image Nina Photo Lab on Unsplash, Screengrab