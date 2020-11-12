This viral TikTok video shows exactly why you should pay attention on Zoom
Over on TikTok, DSScookie shared a cautionary tale about paying attention on Zoom. Even though his story is about lessons, the principle holds for work meetings too.
@dsscookie
Moral of the story. Play with game volume down. ##minecraft ##csgo ##storytime ##story ##embarrassing ##fail ##zoom ##mincraftmeme ##csgofunnymoments
He added “Moral of the story. Play with game volume down.”
Hmmm …that’s probably not it.
READ MORE
Top 10 excuses to get you out of that Zoom meeting
Source @DSScookie Image Nina Photo Lab on Unsplash, Screengrab