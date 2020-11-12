12 perfect takedowns of a Tory MP’s bizarre North-South divide theory of football and the performing arts

We tend not to be too surprised when ridiculously rich, privately educated London-bred MPs don’t have a clue what’s going on outside of their Westminster bubble.

Can you imagine Jacob Rees-Mogg understanding what it’s like to be on hold to a benefits claim line? It’s hard enough to picture him making his own dinner.

Rees-Mogg’s Tory colleague, Jake Berry, however, was born and grew up in Liverpool, yet in an effort to get the government to take seriously the plight of lower-league and grass-roots football – which we applaud – he rolled out a cheap stereotype worthy of the most out-of-touch peer.

His remarks went down like a cough in a lift, not least with the Northern Ballet.

Liverpool Echo journalist, Liam Thorp pointed out how ridiculous Berry’s position was.

Former Chief Crown Prosecutor, Nazir Afzal, as a son of Birmingham, was perfectly placed to give this unbiased advice.

Across Twitter, both Northerners and Southerners responded to the broad-brush picture painted by the MP – and these clapbacks were perfect.

