12 perfect takedowns of a Tory MP’s bizarre North-South divide theory of football and the performing arts

We tend not to be too surprised when ridiculously rich, privately educated London-bred MPs don’t have a clue what’s going on outside of their Westminster bubble.

Can you imagine Jacob Rees-Mogg understanding what it’s like to be on hold to a benefits claim line? It’s hard enough to picture him making his own dinner.

Rees-Mogg’s Tory colleague, Jake Berry, however, was born and grew up in Liverpool, yet in an effort to get the government to take seriously the plight of lower-league and grass-roots football – which we applaud – he rolled out a cheap stereotype worthy of the most out-of-touch peer.

"For many who live in London and the south of England, things like the opera house and the ballet will be the heart of their culture, but in the north… it is our local football club" Tory MP Jake Berry calls for government to help "save" local clubshttps://t.co/YDGKq7hbFX pic.twitter.com/lcqDk1xpZ0 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 11, 2020

His remarks went down like a cough in a lift, not least with the Northern Ballet.

Following comments by Jake Berry in today's #PMQs, we are disappointed that an MP and former government minister continues to perpetuate tropes that culture in the north is of less value than that in London. — Northern Ballet (@northernballet) November 11, 2020

Liverpool Echo journalist, Liam Thorp pointed out how ridiculous Berry’s position was.

Ah yes of course, us northerners couldn’t possibly enjoy the theatre, the arts or ballet If Mr Berry spent more time in the city of his birth he would know its arts scene is a lifeblood of the place https://t.co/V9JrZGseNI — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) November 11, 2020

Former Chief Crown Prosecutor, Nazir Afzal, as a son of Birmingham, was perfectly placed to give this unbiased advice.

Our former “Northern Powerhouse” Minister suggesting We up North live for football as the South live for the Arts No Jake, do not make the inability of Govt to fund/rescue local football a battle between North & South, nor one between Theatres & Sports pic.twitter.com/4HjRHv0gJG — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) November 11, 2020

Across Twitter, both Northerners and Southerners responded to the broad-brush picture painted by the MP – and these clapbacks were perfect.

1.

"Man United are playing a flat 4-4-2, while Chelsea are lining up for an experimental jazz concerto based on the life of Lech Wałęsa." https://t.co/fL4wPMvn7Z — Differently Dave (@GoldenVision90) November 11, 2020

2.

"There's nowt wrong wi' a pas de deux, lad. I've performed more pas de deuxes than you've 'ad hot dinners" https://t.co/cTIa4NKr2k pic.twitter.com/aHKyTm6qvJ — Davey Jones (@DHBJones) November 11, 2020

3.

I bloody love going up north to watch the Halle Orchestra play Opera North at 3pm on a Saturday. Especially now there's a lot less violins on the terraces. @the_halle @Opera_North https://t.co/0R0Pnz0YNo — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) November 11, 2020

4.

Can't move here in Brixton without some git getting on their tip toes 'n bashing out an verse or two of Nessum dorma. — Ginge McMahon 🇬🇧🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@GingeMcMahon) November 11, 2020

5.

This is the finest example of unconscious bias towards northerners. It sums up Whitehall perfectly. They think Kes is a documentary. They think that donning a flat cap and uttering hackneyed tropes will placate us. Well, it won't. We're fed up of living downstairs. https://t.co/rZLzKfLisF — James Mitchinson (@JayMitchinson) November 11, 2020

6.