This pony slamming the brakes on is very funny and perfectly timed

We’re grateful to @DickKingSmith over on Twitter for sharing this video of a full pelt pony slamming its brakes on just in time. It went viral because, well, watch …

Absolutely perfect timing!

READ MORE

Jim Corr didn’t get David Baddiel’s anti-vaxxer joke and it made it even better

Source @DickKingSmith