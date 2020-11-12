This pony slamming the brakes on is very funny and perfectly timed

We’re grateful to @DickKingSmith over on Twitter for sharing this video of a full pelt pony slamming its brakes on just in time. It went viral because, well, watch …

What IS the braking distance of an unladen but furious tiny pony on wet concrete at 30MPH, I hear you cry? pic.twitter.com/88SWPK23mn — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) November 11, 2020

Absolutely perfect timing!

Exact braking distance= an unbumped snoot — Alastor Moopy (@AlastorMoopy) November 11, 2020

Those tiny skid marks… 😂 — El Jack 🌊 (@GoochJackson) November 11, 2020

I recently got charged by a miniature pony when trying to cross a field. It was upset because its big pony friend had been taken out for a ride. I had to run away and I fell over a stile on my way out. To make matters worse, people were watching — Kiera Chapman (@drkierachapman) November 11, 2020

Source @DickKingSmith