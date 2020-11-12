The president of Turkmenistan unveiled a giant statue of his favourite dog, because of course he has

Turkmenistan’s president, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, is no stranger to flamboyant acts – just last year the authoritarian leader dispelled rumours of his death by performing a serious of doughnuts next to a burning crater, seriously:

How do you prove you're alive after reports of your death? If you're Berdymukhamedov, president of Turkmenistan, you do donuts beside the Gates of Hell. https://t.co/rK00pVXPSY pic.twitter.com/Q5F1kLSY4x — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) August 5, 2019

His latest publicity stunt is a little less death-defying, but equally as unconventional: erecting a massive gold statue of his favourite dog breed.

The 19ft statue of the Alabay dog was unveiled in the capital Ashgabat on Tuesday and it certainly has tongues wagging.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan’s president Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov has just unveiled a gisnt statue of his favorite dog pic.twitter.com/NSlIlXbAoH — Piotr Zalewski (@p_zalewski) November 12, 2020

For some, the decision to erect a massive gold statue of a canine was strangely relatable:

Exactly what I would do as an authoritarian leader https://t.co/oKNJCbLIDH — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 12, 2020

I'd do this for my dog if I could tbh. https://t.co/IMaJJjFOBh — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) November 12, 2020

Turkmenistan is what would happen if any of us turned out to become Dictators Dont like Colored Buildings? No problemo You dont like Opera Music? No problems lets make it illegal You like doggos? Lets build a dog statue https://t.co/wym6p7Tmx6 — Carlo Gentile (@CarloGentile_) November 12, 2020

While others were simply in awe of the statue:

Thanks *everybody* for pointing me toward Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov's dog statue – it is more magnificent than I dared hope. https://t.co/9e4XLCbyZ5 — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) November 12, 2020

In conclusion…

Turkmenistan is the most entertaining country in the world as long as you don't have to live there https://t.co/fv1977P6mA — Alfonz the Cavalier (@AlfonzCavalier) November 12, 2020

Source: @p_zalewski