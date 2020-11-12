The president of Turkmenistan unveiled a giant statue of his favourite dog, because of course he has

Turkmenistan’s president, Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, is no stranger to flamboyant acts – just last year the authoritarian leader dispelled rumours of his death by performing a serious of doughnuts next to a burning crater, seriously:

 

His latest publicity stunt is a little less death-defying, but equally as unconventional: erecting a massive gold statue of his favourite dog breed.

The 19ft statue of the Alabay dog was unveiled in the capital Ashgabat on Tuesday and it certainly has tongues wagging.

For some, the decision to erect a massive gold statue of a canine was strangely relatable:

While others were simply in awe of the statue:

In conclusion…

