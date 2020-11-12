‘The most elegant paw ever’

Wait for it, wait for it …

And a few of the things people said after it was shared on Reddit by akasaiga.

‘Thought it was a cat’s paw before it panned over to the dog. Never seen a dog move with such grace.’ puntini

‘Allow me …’ spacebot11

‘So gentle. My dog just slams his paw into my hand and acts frustrated I’m even asking him to perform a trick.’ Yotsuyu

‘That’s some hecking graceful wrist action.’ miasabine

‘May I have this dance.’ TheHormone-Monster