A clip of steaks cooked in a toaster got exactly the internet backlash it deserved
We’ve seen some appalling food videos over the years – mostly American, to be frank – but the problem with this clip is far more about the method than the dish itself. Unless you’re vegan.
@itsmeju1iette
Cooking steak for my boyfriend ❤️🥩 ##foryou ##cooking ##chef
♬ It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas – Perry Como & The Fontane Sisters – 🎄🎄🎄
We’re not entirely convinced that those steaks were cooked in that toaster, although they’ve definitely been in it – so good luck eating Toast à la Bacteria from now on – but people were still outraged.
1.
— WiMatch (@wimatchapp) November 6, 2020
2.
what the fuck did i just watch https://t.co/PWqYdDVZXJ
— sarah | ساره (@xadiasmoon) November 7, 2020
3.
in the toaster…. all the steak juice…in the toaster… I can’t https://t.co/WQehkEAabN
— G ⛈ (@gabriella_ervin) November 11, 2020
4.
My kids: TikTok is cool
Me: I bet it isn’t
TikTok: pic.twitter.com/ni1mLoSDbh
— Hawksmoor (@HawksmoorLondon) November 11, 2020
5.
This is offensive. https://t.co/rV14ExAc0M
— (@BessieBest77) November 10, 2020
6.
There is too much here to address. Just know that I hate it all. https://t.co/azdhHcrk2g
— Breakout Negress (@thenapturalone) November 11, 2020
One person sounded at least partially tempted.
For the love of God is this real can somebody try it videotape it upload and tag me.♂ Anything is possible in 2020 pic.twitter.com/UF6FurO3wT
— EVERETT ANTHONY (@1EverettAnthony) November 9, 2020
To conclude – a kind of endorsement.
I have previously told the tale on here of the time I cooked steak in a toaster* when I was at university; glad to see the kidz of today have caught up!
*fucked the toaster, but probably the best-cooked steak I've ever eaten. https://t.co/av5mEBania
— Hugh Smithson-Wright (@HRWright) November 11, 2020
Still a big fat nope from us.
