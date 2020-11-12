A clip of steaks cooked in a toaster got exactly the internet backlash it deserved

We’ve seen some appalling food videos over the years – mostly American, to be frank – but the problem with this clip is far more about the method than the dish itself. Unless you’re vegan.

@itsmeju1iette

Cooking steak for my boyfriend ❤️🥩 ##foryou ##cooking ##chef

♬ It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas – Perry Como & The Fontane Sisters – 🎄🎄🎄

We’re not entirely convinced that those steaks were cooked in that toaster, although they’ve definitely been in it – so good luck eating Toast à la Bacteria from now on – but people were still outraged.

One person sounded at least partially tempted.

To conclude – a kind of endorsement.

Still a big fat nope from us.

