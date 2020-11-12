A clip of steaks cooked in a toaster got exactly the internet backlash it deserved

We’ve seen some appalling food videos over the years – mostly American, to be frank – but the problem with this clip is far more about the method than the dish itself. Unless you’re vegan.

We’re not entirely convinced that those steaks were cooked in that toaster, although they’ve definitely been in it – so good luck eating Toast à la Bacteria from now on – but people were still outraged.

1.

2.

what the fuck did i just watch https://t.co/PWqYdDVZXJ — sarah | ساره (@xadiasmoon) November 7, 2020

3.

in the toaster…. all the steak juice…in the toaster… I can’t https://t.co/WQehkEAabN — G ⛈ (@gabriella_ervin) November 11, 2020

4.

My kids: TikTok is cool

Me: I bet it isn’t

TikTok: pic.twitter.com/ni1mLoSDbh — Hawksmoor (@HawksmoorLondon) November 11, 2020

5.

6.

There is too much here to address. Just know that I hate it all. https://t.co/azdhHcrk2g — Breakout Negress (@thenapturalone) November 11, 2020

One person sounded at least partially tempted.

For the love of God is this real can somebody try it videotape it upload and tag me.‍♂‍ Anything is possible in 2020 pic.twitter.com/UF6FurO3wT — EVERETT ANTHONY (@1EverettAnthony) November 9, 2020

To conclude – a kind of endorsement.

I have previously told the tale on here of the time I cooked steak in a toaster* when I was at university; glad to see the kidz of today have caught up! *fucked the toaster, but probably the best-cooked steak I've ever eaten. https://t.co/av5mEBania — Hugh Smithson-Wright (@HRWright) November 11, 2020

Still a big fat nope from us.

READ MORE

The bad tea American mum just made a ‘traditional British breakfast’ and she’s basically trolling the entire country

Source @itsmeju1iette Image Screengrab