Rishi Sunak hinted at the return of Eat Out To Help Out – 9 favourite responses

In an interview with Sky News, chancellor Rishi Sunak declined to rule out reintroducing a scheme similar to the infamous Eat Out To Help Out when the economy reopens post lockdown 2.

A brief trip down memory lane:

In an attempt to encourage people back into restaurants, the scheme gave customers up to 50% off when eating in participating establishments. However, a study by Warwick University found that it “caused a significant rise in new infections.”

Shortly after the news was reported, “Lockdown 3” began trending on Twitter, alongside some hilarious takes. Here are some of the best:

stop posting spoilers for lockdown 3 i haven't finished the second series yet https://t.co/J293HfnfcV — char 🔪 (@screamsIasher) November 12, 2020

Rishi Sunak is the guy in a zombie movie that insists you should all leave the sanctuary to get Twinkies — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 12, 2020

I like they are teasing Lockdown 3, it's like the after credits of a Marvel film. https://t.co/iov7Zmzx30 — Callum Batty 🦇 Sackboy A Big Adventure out now! (@CallumAnimates) November 12, 2020

Me when Rishi Sunak suggests a Winter Eat Out To Help Out – lockdown 3 incoming pic.twitter.com/3HiA1Mh6Nt — Evie Lawson (@eveslaws) November 12, 2020

lockdown 3 tokyo drift incoming https://t.co/PAWp5vfL58 — jk admirer⁷ 开 (@atinyjungkook) November 12, 2020

At this point I'm beginning to wonder if Rishi Sunak is rooting for the virus https://t.co/RVoVT2L1ft — Jack Duncan🔻 (@JackDunc1) November 12, 2020

Can't Rishi Sunak just give everyone a high street voucher for a PS5 instead of eat out to help out 2 — Joel H (@joelfoal) November 12, 2020

Eat out to Help out scheme making a second appearance, ready to create Lockdown 3 like pic.twitter.com/f1hl3Aj353 — ⚜️𝙄𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙩⚜️ (@ishapreetttttt) November 12, 2020

eat out to help out 2: dine harder — emily (@emilitsaa) November 12, 2020

