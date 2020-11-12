Rishi Sunak hinted at the return of Eat Out To Help Out – 9 favourite responses

In an interview with Sky News, chancellor Rishi Sunak declined to rule out reintroducing a scheme similar to the infamous Eat Out To Help Out when the economy reopens post lockdown 2.

A brief trip down memory lane:

In an attempt to encourage people back into restaurants, the scheme gave customers up to 50% off when eating in participating establishments. However, a study by Warwick University found that it “caused a significant rise in new infections.”

Shortly after the news was reported, “Lockdown 3” began trending on Twitter, alongside some hilarious takes. Here are some of the best:

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

Peter Gammons is UKIP’s London mayoral candidate and people can’t quite believe it – 7 meaty responses

Source: @SkyNews