Rishi Sunak hinted at the return of Eat Out To Help Out – 9 favourite responses
In an interview with Sky News, chancellor Rishi Sunak declined to rule out reintroducing a scheme similar to the infamous Eat Out To Help Out when the economy reopens post lockdown 2.
COVID-19: Sunak declines to rule out return of Eat Out To Help Out https://t.co/z8965uNmXI
— SkyNews (@SkyNews) November 12, 2020
A brief trip down memory lane:
In an attempt to encourage people back into restaurants, the scheme gave customers up to 50% off when eating in participating establishments. However, a study by Warwick University found that it “caused a significant rise in new infections.”
Shortly after the news was reported, “Lockdown 3” began trending on Twitter, alongside some hilarious takes. Here are some of the best:
1.
stop posting spoilers for lockdown 3 i haven't finished the second series yet https://t.co/J293HfnfcV
— char 🔪 (@screamsIasher) November 12, 2020
2.
Rishi Sunak is the guy in a zombie movie that insists you should all leave the sanctuary to get Twinkies
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 12, 2020
3.
I like they are teasing Lockdown 3, it's like the after credits of a Marvel film. https://t.co/iov7Zmzx30
— Callum Batty 🦇 Sackboy A Big Adventure out now! (@CallumAnimates) November 12, 2020
4.
Me when Rishi Sunak suggests a Winter Eat Out To Help Out – lockdown 3 incoming pic.twitter.com/3HiA1Mh6Nt
— Evie Lawson (@eveslaws) November 12, 2020
5.
lockdown 3 tokyo drift incoming https://t.co/PAWp5vfL58
— jk admirer⁷ 开 (@atinyjungkook) November 12, 2020
6.
At this point I'm beginning to wonder if Rishi Sunak is rooting for the virus https://t.co/RVoVT2L1ft
— Jack Duncan🔻 (@JackDunc1) November 12, 2020
7.
Can't Rishi Sunak just give everyone a high street voucher for a PS5 instead of eat out to help out 2
— Joel H (@joelfoal) November 12, 2020
8.
Eat out to Help out scheme making a second appearance, ready to create Lockdown 3 like pic.twitter.com/f1hl3Aj353
— ⚜️𝙄𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙩⚜️ (@ishapreetttttt) November 12, 2020
9.
eat out to help out 2: dine harder
— emily (@emilitsaa) November 12, 2020
