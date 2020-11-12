Simply 11 cheeky reactions to the man with a phone up his bottom

Twitter couldn’t resist responding to this headline from CourtNewsUK.

To begin with, we just want to make it clear that we’re not laughing at this guy’s awful criminal behaviour at all.

We are, however, laughing at people’s reactions to his unusual choice of hiding place.

1.

Harry Potter And https://t.co/qqKI4nMZwN — Dai Lama (@WelshDalaiLama) November 11, 2020

2.

James Bond will return in… https://t.co/dKhnlBw2lI — Wardy 📍🏠2 (@td_ward) November 11, 2020

3.

4.

Was he checking 'Faecesbook' at the time? Or 'Snapshat'? Or 'Shitter'? Or 'WhatsCrapp'?

I'll stop now. https://t.co/ydhhlBTaq3 — Flups (@TheRealFlups) November 11, 2020

5.

It's on a Pay When You Go contract https://t.co/ZpdxszHEwT — Lee Harvey (@valleyguitarist) November 11, 2020

6.

I guess he was looking for a booty call. https://t.co/t2ltEA4vxk — ianVisits (@ianvisits) November 11, 2020

7.

I'm not a big fan of this. Whatever they found in his unpublished notes, they should have just left it as a trilogy when Stieg Larsson died. https://t.co/zBJPUqQItw — Gibbon (@gibbymcdibby) November 11, 2020

8.

It’s a bum rap — Dli O'Doir (@dli_odoir) November 11, 2020

9.

How’d he get reception up there?!, I lose signal going through Brynglas tunnels — cei 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🦢🦢 (@ceisupplies) November 11, 2020

10.

I can't help but think he's internalising his problem connecting with other people. — Matthew Young (@matt_young) November 11, 2020

11.

Finally – a tip of the hat for this.

What ring tone did he have? *examines fingernails* https://t.co/72Yl5dM6vN — Count Mysterioso (@MysteriosoX) November 11, 2020

We hope none of this has bummed you out.

READ MORE

Simply 13 Sunday Sport headlines to take the edge off just a little bit

Source CourtNewsUK Image Screengrab