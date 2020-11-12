‘Next level lighting engineer from the village’

Sometimes you’ve got to make do with what you’ve got, and this guy is definitely doing that. And more.

It went viral on Imgur after it was shared by thantgyi over on Reddit.

‘Gotta do what you gotta do.’ Kyckling1234 ‘Just a couple more shots and he’ll be lit. Literally.’ RiceDogo ‘Since some people are intriguing, here is the story behind it. They, people from countryside of Myanmar are celebrating the landslide victory of NLD party (Aung San Suu Kyi’s party) with the remix version of the party’s campaign song. PS The thing on his face is traditional makeup made out of tree bark and called “Thanakha”.’ Hugz ‘Aung San Suu Kyi is a massive disappointment, a shameless hypocrite, and a fraud. She was a symbol of hope, but her true character is now obvious. A shame.’ jobiwankenob ‘As a kid I always thought that that was how stoplights work, like with huge centers where people put power plugs in and out 24/7.’ purplepriemus

Source Reddit u/thantgyi Imgur