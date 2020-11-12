Ivanka Trump celebrated her father ‘winning’ in Alaska and it backfired spectacularly

As Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede the election which he lost to Joe Biden, his daughter Ivanka Trump went on Twitter to celebrate projections that he would win Alaska (and the three electoral college votes that come with it).

Ivanka Trump retweeted the Associated Press, which made the call, and you can probably see what’s coming.

BREAKING: President Trump and Senate Republicans win Alaska, overwhelmingly and by a massive 20 point spread! Put AK in the books for @realDonaldTrump! Congratulations Senator @DanSullivan_AK! Thank you Alaska! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/pr7Gz0S7q1 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 11, 2020

The Associated Press has called election results since 1848 but it was precisely them doing that – in Biden’s favour – that so angered Trump.

Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be? We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020

And the takedowns came thick and fast.

So the media *can* call elections. https://t.co/p4xz76c0J0 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 11, 2020

Ivanka celebrates the news media’s Alaska projection after days of Republicans claiming that the news media cannot determine the outcome of elections. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 11, 2020

BREAKING: In a stunning reversal, a Trump family member and senior White House embraces the validity of an election call by the media. https://t.co/ft6U8Tuhsb — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 11, 2020

Oh you saw that @AP_Politics race call? Did you miss this one? https://t.co/dxn0GkSfeD — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 11, 2020

Wait…only 75% of the votes have been counted in Alaska. So….the media *can* call elections? But only in states your dad wins in. Got it. https://t.co/ALcD226jFa — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 11, 2020

Trump: Since when can the media call the election?!? Ivanka: https://t.co/kHjFXw6NRL — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 11, 2020

Sooooo, we’re allowing the media to call races now. GOTCHA 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/noDmVNBDwj — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 12, 2020

To conclude …

Trump logic: If the media calls it a Trump win, then it's okay. If the media calls it a Trump loss, it is the result of FRAUD DECEPTION DECEIT THE RETURN OF ELVIS PRESLEY AND ALIENS LIVING AMONG US. https://t.co/24uGp3Yg68 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 11, 2020

Or if you prefer it particularly straight-talking …

You are an asshole. https://t.co/WkogRV7ONT — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 11, 2020

