Ivanka Trump celebrated her father ‘winning’ in Alaska and it backfired spectacularly

As Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede the election which he lost to Joe Biden, his daughter Ivanka Trump went on Twitter to celebrate projections that he would win Alaska (and the three electoral college votes that come with it).

Ivanka Trump retweeted the Associated Press, which made the call, and you can probably see what’s coming.

The Associated Press has called election results since 1848 but it was precisely them doing that – in Biden’s favour – that so angered Trump.

And the takedowns came thick and fast.

To conclude …

Or if you prefer it particularly straight-talking …

READ MORE

A Republican conspiracy theorist smelt something ‘fishy’ about the election – only 5 comebacks you need

H/T Indy100