This ‘greatest interviewer of all time’ is jaw-dropping and hilarious

Here’s two minutes to make your day better, a compilation of questions (and occasionally answers) by the ‘greatest interviewer of all time’ Leta Powell Drake.

The American broadcaster has hosted and produced more than 10,000 shows and is now 82. Her style of interviewing is mostly kindly described as forthright, sending this video wildly viral today.

Absolutely brilliant. If only we’d got more of this sort of thing on Aspel & Company.

Source @JFrankensteiner