This ‘greatest interviewer of all time’ is jaw-dropping and hilarious

Here’s two minutes to make your day better, a compilation of questions (and occasionally answers) by the ‘greatest interviewer of all time’ Leta Powell Drake.

The American broadcaster has hosted and produced more than 10,000 shows and is now 82. Her style of interviewing is mostly kindly described as forthright, sending this video wildly viral today.

Currently obsessed with Leta Powell Drake, the greatest interviewer of all time. pic.twitter.com/3oCYAd9vZD — John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) November 12, 2020

Absolutely brilliant. If only we’d got more of this sort of thing on Aspel & Company.

its kind of a relief to find the funniest video ever made https://t.co/UkZwHMjaxU — Travis Helwig (@travishelwig) November 12, 2020

😂🤣. How the hell have I never heard of her before she is awesome. She makes them so uncomfortable and looks like she kind of creeps them out a little. — Just Facts👌 (@JustFac06182562) November 12, 2020

OMG she’s exactly like my mother whenever I brought a bad boyfriend home — Alex says let’s fire this motherf*@#$! 💛🐝 (@AthrynManning) November 12, 2020

1:42-1:52 Is my favorite part. I can’t stop laughing — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) November 12, 2020

This is a remarkable clip. Watch, enjoy, start your day with a laugh. https://t.co/AvAFD6cY2C — The Media Tweets (@TheMediaTweets) November 12, 2020

My absolute favorite party – the one that destroys me – is when you are certain she’s about to offer Roy Scheider a compliment about his eyes, and then she starts talking about the ‘rings’ around them. Absolutely no mercy. 😂😂😂 — Will Ferguson (@WWFerguson2) November 12, 2020

The Peter Falk one is something too. She asks him if he has trouble acting with one eye, with the lights and such… 😬😬 — King Creole (@KidCreole3) November 12, 2020

This is getting funnier every time I watch it https://t.co/XEEAzcok8Q — Stephen Collins (@stephen_collins) November 12, 2020

Source @JFrankensteiner