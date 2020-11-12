‘Every Hallmark Movie Ever’ hilariously parodies those Christmas TV films you’re about to binge

YouTubers, the Holderness Family, have boiled down the plots of all those terrible afternoon Christmas films that crop up at this time of year.

You know – those ones you’ll swear you’ve only ever watched ironically but secretly love – those films!

They’re very much in the ‘so bad they’re great’ category, like Sharknado, George Clooney’s portrayal of Batman, and Brexit – no, wait – not that one.

Watch and wonder.

You want to see the whole thing now, right?

They shared it on Twitter too, where it received a warm and Christmasy welcome.

In conclusion:

Source The Holderness Family Vlogs Image Screengrab