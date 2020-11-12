‘Every Hallmark Movie Ever’ hilariously parodies those Christmas TV films you’re about to binge

YouTubers, the Holderness Family, have boiled down the plots of all those terrible afternoon Christmas films that crop up at this time of year.

You know – those ones you’ll swear you’ve only ever watched ironically but secretly love – those films!

They’re very much in the ‘so bad they’re great’ category, like Sharknado, George Clooney’s portrayal of Batman, and Brexit – no, wait – not that one.

Watch and wonder.

You want to see the whole thing now, right?

They shared it on Twitter too, where it received a warm and Christmasy welcome.

I so needed this today. Thank you. https://t.co/ZLCzmi4U0w — Dante Chinni (@Dchinni) November 11, 2020

LMAO. Even if they were this bad, I would still watch them. https://t.co/nJrVGC2ZnM — (Kat)harsis (@AnyAFKat) November 12, 2020

In conclusion:

OK guys. No need to watch them this year. This gives away all the plots… https://t.co/nmpHkhUQPm — Dave Scarangella (@DullesDistrict) November 11, 2020

Source The Holderness Family Vlogs Image Screengrab