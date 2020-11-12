Bad day? Could be worse, could be this cameraman trying to get the ‘perfect shot’

They wouldn’t do this to David Attenborough. Although, to be fair, David Attenborough wouldn’t be holding the camera.

It’s a clip that went viral on Reddit after it was shared by Clichzn who said: ‘Trying to get the perfect shot.’

Short and to the point. Straight to the point.

‘I love how it goes for it AFTER he moves his hand away.’ cardia123 ‘Goat: Why does he have his hand there? Maybe he doesn’t want me to run into his balls. Also goat: Oh, he moved it away. That must mean he wants me to run into his balls.’ malam1210 ‘Let’s take a moment to appreciate that the actual BBC actually named this clip “cameraman gets smacked in the nuts” I’m dead.’ JuanezSanchez ‘Well. The goat got the perfect shot.’ thinkthingsareover

Source gfycat Reddit u/Clichzn YouTube