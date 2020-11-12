A Republican conspiracy theorist smelt something ‘fishy’ about the election – only 5 comebacks you need

Marjorie Taylor Green – ‘100% Pro-Life, Pro-Gun, Pro-Trump’ – is the first supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory to win a seat in Congress.

We only mention the Republican businessman and future congresswoman because, like a lot of Donald Trump supporters, she smelt something fishy about the election. Not where she was elected, obviously. And she went on Twitter to talk about it.

And these are the only 5 comebacks you need.

To conclude.

And this.

Source Twitter @mtgreenee Reddit u/asianj1m