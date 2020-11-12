A Republican conspiracy theorist smelt something ‘fishy’ about the election – only 5 comebacks you need
Marjorie Taylor Green – ‘100% Pro-Life, Pro-Gun, Pro-Trump’ – is the first supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory to win a seat in Congress.
We only mention the Republican businessman and future congresswoman because, like a lot of Donald Trump supporters, she smelt something fishy about the election. Not where she was elected, obviously. And she went on Twitter to talk about it.
Let’s look at some absentee voting history.
2012: Obama received 87,487
2016: Clinton received 98,417
2020: Biden received 849,182
Notice anything fishy?https://t.co/k179vL2B9Z
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 10, 2020
And these are the only 5 comebacks you need.
Hmmm I wonder what event in 2020 could account for that increase in mail in voting. It’s on the tip of my tongue. It’s such a mystery
— UBI is the Future (@DominicNeiman) November 10, 2020
Let’s look at some COVID-19 mortality history.
2012: 0 infections, 0 deaths
2016: 0 infections, 0 deaths
2020: 9,376,123 infections, 231,477 deaths by Election Day. And nearly 8,000 people have died in the week since.
It’s not that hard.
— TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) November 11, 2020
Let’s look at some voting history:
2012: Marjorie Taylor Greene received 0
2016: Marjorie Taylor Greene received 0
2020: Marjorie Taylor Greene received 227,807
Notice anything fishy?
— UvT (@WasOnceLou) November 11, 2020
Yes. People voted by mail because there is a FULL ON PANDEMIC killing tens of thousands every month.
— D F Hepburn (@dfhepburn) November 10, 2020
Does it physically hurt to be this stupid, or just emotionally?
— Brendan, The Undead✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🏳️🌈 (@BLCAgnew) November 11, 2020
To conclude.
— Samantha Sanderson (@SamSanderson123) November 11, 2020
And this.
— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 11, 2020
Source Twitter @mtgreenee Reddit u/asianj1m