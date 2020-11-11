US Weekly just broke some very obvious news – 9 favourite takedowns

If you’re not sitting down, now might be a good time to grab a chair, because US Weekly has just dropped some exclusive news.

In what might be the scoop of the century, the celebrity and entertainment magazine has revealed that upon the Queen’s departure from the throne, she’ll be replaced by none other than, wait for it… Prince Charles.

Exclusive: Prince Charles is ready to become the King of England whenever his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, decides to step down from the throne. https://t.co/p6Opk4xMSr — Us Weekly (@usweekly) November 11, 2020

Understandably, not everyone was shocked by the “exclusive”. Here are some thoughts:

Exclusive: Monarchy proceeds exactly according to previously established plan. https://t.co/xffQpuj9Mr — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) November 11, 2020

Incredible scoop here. Bet every newspaper editor is fuming at their newsroom for not getting this exclusive. https://t.co/7MrOySbAmB — Stephen Canning (@EssexCanning) November 11, 2020

I mean yes, that is his job https://t.co/2DV2QdRL5M — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) November 11, 2020

Me, editing: I'm quite reticent to use the word 'exclusive', we don't want to over-do it. Us Weekly, tweeting: https://t.co/PYv3S3UXpf — Richard Johnstone (@RichRJohnstone) November 11, 2020

Exclusive news from February 1952. https://t.co/qG2fPFjFLR — Justin Lewis (@WhenIsBirths) November 11, 2020

I've been living in a hereditary monarchy for 34 years and… Us just…just tweeted it out. https://t.co/0kfm1qdt1s — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) November 11, 2020

Quote-tweeting to dunk on the original tweet is often frowned upon but I feel it is justified in this case, for a) calling this “an exclusive” and b) getting a fundamental fact wrong (he’ll be king of the U.K., not just England) https://t.co/HTRfChSruP — Marc Blank-Settle (@MarcSettle) November 11, 2020

In conclusion:

Your scoop is that we’re living under a monarchy. Did… did I just wake up hundreds of years in the past — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 11, 2020

