This parody of a ‘feminist f-ckboy on a date’ is so relatable, it’s actually quite traumatising
Hilarious actor and writer, Will Hislop, has performed a spot-on impression of a “feminist fuckboy on a date” that is proving to be a little too real for some.
In the video, Hislop plays the aforementioned character, and we the “lucky” viewers get a point of view experience. Quick warning: it may cause unwanted flashbacks for anyone who’s encountered this type of guy before.
feminist fuckboy on a date pic.twitter.com/WMnxlGPx3z
— Will Hislop (@WillDHislop) November 10, 2020
Here are some of the responses:
This is so accurate I physically recoiled from the screen https://t.co/HTThiNkoCU
— KJL (@kerryjeanlister) November 10, 2020
ok but in all seriousness whomst has not dated a man like this https://t.co/KL5mRKAbBX
— micha (@Micha_Frazer) November 11, 2020
im never getting over this video ever it has made me relive two years worth of dates in two minutes https://t.co/DzPcysZHMc
— lighter fuel ☭ (@daghsahiib) November 11, 2020
I love. He got me with “…Ms. Angelow” https://t.co/MRPnvZtD7F
— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 10, 2020
Who among us has not been there? Truly, a rite of passage. https://t.co/G02oMVyNCh
— Aki Schilz (@AkiSchilz) November 10, 2020
For more hilarious videos, you can follow Will Hislop on Twitter
READ MORE
These 17 disastrous dating stories will make you delete Tinder
Source: @WillDHislop