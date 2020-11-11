This parody of a ‘feminist f-ckboy on a date’ is so relatable, it’s actually quite traumatising

Hilarious actor and writer, Will Hislop, has performed a spot-on impression of a “feminist fuckboy on a date” that is proving to be a little too real for some.

In the video, Hislop plays the aforementioned character, and we the “lucky” viewers get a point of view experience. Quick warning: it may cause unwanted flashbacks for anyone who’s encountered this type of guy before.

feminist fuckboy on a date pic.twitter.com/WMnxlGPx3z — Will Hislop (@WillDHislop) November 10, 2020

Here are some of the responses:

This is so accurate I physically recoiled from the screen https://t.co/HTThiNkoCU — KJL (@kerryjeanlister) November 10, 2020

ok but in all seriousness whomst has not dated a man like this https://t.co/KL5mRKAbBX — micha (@Micha_Frazer) November 11, 2020

im never getting over this video ever it has made me relive two years worth of dates in two minutes https://t.co/DzPcysZHMc — lighter fuel ☭ (@daghsahiib) November 11, 2020

I love. He got me with “…Ms. Angelow” https://t.co/MRPnvZtD7F — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 10, 2020

Who among us has not been there? Truly, a rite of passage. https://t.co/G02oMVyNCh — Aki Schilz (@AkiSchilz) November 10, 2020

Source: @WillDHislop